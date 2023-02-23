‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 2 recap: Which 2 famous faces unmasked on ‘ABBA Night’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Mamma Mia – it’s “ABBA Night” on The Masked Singer! This week’s episode is full of pop rock and disco nostalgia, as the reigning champ, Medusa, takes on two new celebrity singers, each performing iconic songs—including “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando” and S.O.S.”—from the one and only Swedish supergroup.

The stakes are higher than ever as the crowning champion of the episode will head straight to the semi-finals. The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two new characters enter the competition and two will be unmasked in the all-new “ABBA Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, Feb. 22 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Read our live recap below.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the Season 9 premiere, Medusa outsang the competition lived to perform another day. Gnome was revealed to be 98-year old legend Dick Van Dyke and Mustang turned out to be country music superstar Sara Evans. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:03 p.m. — The panelists emerge to ABBA‘s infectious hit song “Mamma Mia” before Nick sends them to their seats. The first performer tonight is last week’s returning champ, Medusa. She says, “It’s incredible to be the first champion of ‘Masked Singer’ season nine. And hearing what Nicole said made me actually tear up. Honestly, hearing that was like winning to me. I’m glad my fun personality shined through this unique mask, because while I may look like I could turn someone to stone in this thing, I’m actually a bit of a softie underneath. Because you all showed me so much love last week, here’s me sending it right back in the form of a new exhibit in the clue-seum. Did you get it? Or are you getting colder?” Visual clues included chess pieces, a painting of colorful palm trees, another picture of Buckingham Palace, that heart tattoo that says “True Love” and a portrait of Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Any guesses?

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Medusa is singing “Dancing Queen.” She’s a bit of a screamer and kicks things off aggressively, but softens up on the first verse. Medusa is clearly a seasoned performer who knows how to work a stage. “That’s how you kick off ABBA night!” screams Nicole. Jenny says, “You’re already my favorite contestant.” To help the panelists out, former star of “The Bachelor,” Nick Viall, brings out an additional clue. What an odd choice for a guest. The clue is a first class ticket heading to Tokyo on flight number 1996. Medusa says, “I’ve taken a tour of the world and I love it. Wanna know where I’m from? Take a little look closer.” The panelists guess Medusa could be Tove Lo (Nicole), Lorde (Nicole), Apple Martin (Robin) and Dakota Johnson (Ken).

8:15 p.m. — The second performer tonight is the Night Owl. She’s a slim, beautiful bird who looks like she might have serious dance skills. In her clue package, Night Owl reveals, “Hold on to your disco balls because it’s ABBA night and this Night Owl is bringing the party. I broke records and topped charts at just 17, and you could say I paved the way for some of your favorite millennium chart-toppers. Britney, Christina, Nicole! There’s other divas like me but I’m the pop princess O.G. I’ve been in this game for years and that’s because I’m a straight-up triple threat. You’ve gotten lost in my movies, TV and on Broadway. I never turn down a chance to try something new. I’ve been waiting to do this show for ages, but the stars didn’t align until yesterday. Literally 24 hours ago. I know people who need more than a day’s notice to make dinner plans, but I live for the thrill of a challenge. Now I’m ready to put on a show like the baddy birdie of prey that I am.” Visual clues included a vinyl record that had “ZzZzZ” written on it, a snake, a Long Island iced tea, men in blonde wigs and an hourglass.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Night Owl is singing “Fernando.” I don’t think her clue package could have been any more obvious that this is Debbie Gibson and her voice confirms it as far as I’m concerned. The performance is nice, but a bit lackluster after that buildup. I guess she only had 24 hours to prepare, so I shouldn’t have expected fireworks. Robin says, “You can tell she’s a professional performer,” and that’s true. A small Napoleon brings out a clue that reads, “Bubble Gum.” Night Owl says, “If you’re feeling blue, give this a chew. It’s sweet and bubbly, just like me.” The panel guesses for Night Owl include Debbie Gibson (Jenny), Paula Abdul (Nicole), Belinda Carlisle (Nicole), Martika (Nicole) and Kylie Minogue (Robin).

8:25 p.m. — The last challenger tonight is the Rock Lobster. He struts out with a lot of energy and instantly gets called out as a comedian by Jenny. In his clue package, Rock Lobster says, “Ooo hello! Welcome to ‘The Masked Singer’s’ hottest club, Lobster A-Go-Go. Where we spin ABBA all night long. Trust me, it’s got everything, just like me. I’ve been in movies and TV shows since you were a kid. And I can’t believe 10 million people watched me dance for 15 seconds on the daily. In school I was a weird, neurotic mess. I got my fulfillment from creating elaborate pranks. It ultimately got me expelled from three different schools. So there I was, a compulsive crustacean without a diploma, when one day on a dare, everything changed. I shared my quirks with an audience and now the things that got me in trouble are the things that i get paid for today. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still a neurotic mess, especially recently, but I’ve made an entire career out of being uncomfortable. And that’s exactly why I’m ready to embarrass myself in a whole new way. Visual clues included men dressed in scrubs and rain gear, a brief case, a little monster, a deck of cards showing two jokers and a lobster on a globe.

8:32 p.m. — Tonight Rock Lobster is singing “SOS.” He’s a terrible singer, but rocking out to the best of his abilities. The sea creature runs all over the stage and even disappears at the end. He comes back for his judgement, and both Nicole and Nick think they know who this is. An additional clue is brought out by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” icon Shangela. She brings out a gavel, and Rock Lobster comments, “I’m a great judge of character. That’s why I know these people have no idea who this character is.” Panel guesses include Howie Mandel (Ken), Martin Short (Nicole) and Steve-O (Robin).

8:42 p.m. — The audience and panel have voted for their favorite. The two characters with the most votes will face off in the Battle Royale. The singer with the least votes and going home first tonight is the Rock Lobster. But before he shows his face, the panel submits their final guesses: Steve-O (Robin), Martin Short (Jenny and Nicole) and Howie Mandel (Ken). At last, the suspense is over. Rock Lobster pulls off his mask and reveals himself to be “America’s Got Talent” judge and comedian Howie Mandel! Ken got one right! Even he’s shocked!

8:50 p.m. — For the Battle Royale, Medusa and Night Owl face off singing their own renditions of “The Winner Takes it All.” They have very different styles. Medusa belts it out like her life depends on it and Night Owl caresses each note gently. I honestly prefer Night Owl’s version, but I have a feeling the judges might disagree. We’ll find out after the vote!

9:01 p.m. — The winner of this week’s Battle Royale is Medusa! She has proven herself once again. Applause continues for Night Owl, who clearly made an impact in her short sting on this show. Before she unmasks the panelists reveal their final guesses: Sarah Jessica Parker (Ken), Kylie Minogue (Robin), Belinda Carlisle (Nicole) and Debbie Gibson (Jenny). The time finally comes for Night Owl to reveal herself, and she is indeed former teen pop icon Debbie Gibson! Jenny was right! That’s a wrap for tonight. Medusa will advance to next week’s “New York” themed extravaganza.

