‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 3 recap: Which celebrities unmasked on ‘New York Night’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The Masked Singer celebrates the Big Apple! This week’s episode embraces both the glam and the grit of the city that never sleeps, as two new contestants take on the reigning champ from last week and sing a collection of songs synonymous with the history of New York.

The Season Nine contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two new characters enter the competition and two will be unmasked in the all-new “New York Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, March 1 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Read our live recap below.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 2, Medusa outsang the competition on “ABBA Night” for the second week in a row. Rock Lobster was revealed to be “America’s Got Talent” judge and comedian Howie Mandel, and Night Owl turned out to be former teen pop icon Debbie Gibson. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — Robin kicks off the theme night with a performance of “Living in New York City” before Nick introduces Medusa, the returning champ from the past two weeks. In her clue package, she says, “I’m still recovering from the shock of beating a music industry legend last week. But now that I’ve won two titles in a row I feel like there’s a huge target on my back. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous, but the snakes and I, we’ve got a secret weapon. My dad’s favorite karaoke song! I grew up singing with him so it’s the perfect choice to take me to the quarterfinals.” Visual clues include a portrait of Coldplay‘s Chris Martin and a big terrier dog, which leads Jenny to ask, “Does she know Jeff Goldman?” – who was McTerrier on Season 7. We also see repeat clues of colorful palm trees, Buckingham Palace and chess pieces.

8:10 p.m. — Medusa is singing “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra. She’s slowed it down quite a bit from the traditional version. It’s a really powerful, beautiful rendition! Medusa does not want to go home tonight. Jenny says, “It’s unbeatable. We’re all so speechless right now. If you don’t have shelves of Grammys on your wall we will all be surprised.” Nicole calls it “ethereal.” Medusa gets emotional and admits she’s crying behind her mask. Next, Luann de Lesseps from “The Real Housewives of New York” brings out a clue. It’s a little bridge and Medusa says, “Sometimes you have to build a bridge to get over it. Hopefully it will put you in the right state of mind.” The panelists say Medusa could be Lorde (Nicole), Florence Welch (Nicole), Shirley Manson (Nicole), Susan Boyle (Ken) or Kesha (Robin). Hmm…I think this is Fergie! Anyone else?

8:15 p.m. — Next to the stage is the Polar Bear! He’s got some swag. He’s also quite large! In the clue package, Polar Bear reveals, “I’m so excited to drop some New York flavor on ‘The Masked Singer’ stage. Cuz this ‘City of Dreams’ where I come from is the source of everything that made me, me. My neighborhood got a bad rap. It’s the kind of place most people wouldn’t dream of gettin’ down with. These streets are where I developed my interest in electronics as a kid. I used to take apart mom’s toaster, my sister’s hair dryers, just to see how they worked. All that tinkering eventually sparked a knockout idea that helped me turn the tables on the entire music industry. This bad boy invented a sound no one was making. My legendary status helped put my broken borough on the map. Now I’m here to honor a fellow New Yorker who changed the game, just like me.” Visual clues included lots of flowers, a scratch off lotto ticket that says “Cold Hard Cash,” various electronics, a punching bag, large speakers, a message in a bottle and a DJ booth.

8:22 p.m. — Polar Bear is singing “Rapture” by Blondie. He’s an awful singer struggling to push through off-key falsetto notes. This bear is clearly here just for a good time. At one point he chants, “Hands in the air! Put ’em up!” He sounds more comfortable as a hype man than a singer. Ken says, “Great job! Have fun. That’s what it’s all about.” Next, Long Island medium Theresa Caputo brings out a clue. She says, “I totally see you standing at a podium giving a speech. I think it’s actually an acceptance speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” Wow! I would be shocked if this is an actual singer. Maybe it’s a rapper who is putting on a singing performance for fun. The panel guesses DJ Jazzy Jeff (Robin), P. Diddy (Ken), Flava Flav (Jenny) and Grandmaster Flash (Nicole).

8:30 p.m. — The last contestant of the night is the California Roll. There are five sets of legs in this big sushi roll! In their clue package, California Roll reveals, “Wasabi my dudes? I’m the California roll. Now you might be wondering what the cali roll is doing here on New York night. Well, why not? I’ve already been on Broadway. And that wasn’t the only role I played. Oh no, I have many sides. Let me tell you five reasons why I’m the perfect dish. Just like the city of New York, this cali roll never sleeps. I got used to it from DJ’ing all night long. Gotta pay the rent! But, eventually California was calling so I set out west on the 10 for the glee parades and silver screens. Once I got there I was rubbing shoulders with the greats, from Dolly to Snoop. And I even got married! It’s been such a busy ride, I barely ever have time for myself. But without each of these ingredients I wouldn’t be the successful, number one roll I am today. Sock it to me dude!” Visual clues include skateboards, soy sauce, a cocktail, a bunch of sunglasses, a notebook that says “Group Project,” spicy mayo, a tiger drawing and a diamond ring.

8:35 p.m. — California Roll is singing “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga. The lead roll has a great voice — and the other four are lurking around him like background dancers until the chorus when they all begin to harmonize. This is the biggest group on “The Masked Singer” to date. It’s a cool performance, but I don’t think it was as good as Medusa’s. The judges are just fascinated because they’re new. It’s not really fair that Medusa has to win three episodes to advance to the quarterfinals, but California Roll could potentially get there from this performance alone. I guess we’ll see how the night unfolds. Next, Pizza Rat brings out a clue that says “5 Billion.” California says, “5 billion and growing, but who’s counting?” The panelists guess the cast of “The Lion King” on Broadway (Jenny), Pentatonix (Jenny), the cast of “Pitch Perfect” (Nicole) or the cast of “High School Musical” (Ken).

8:40 p.m. — The studio audience has cast their votes and the first singer to unmask tonight is Polar Bear. Before the swaggy animal rips off his head the panelists submit their final guesses: Flava Flav (Jenny), LL Cool J (Robin), Grandmaster Flash (Nicole) and P. Diddy (Ken). The time comes for Polar Bear to reveal himself and he is indeed legend and icon Grandmaster Flash. Nicole was right!

8:50 p.m. — Now Medusa and California Roll will go head to head in the Battle Royale. They each put their own spin on “Uptown Girl” by Billie Joel. Medusa goes the traditional route while California Roll turns it into a haunting ballad. Regardless of the winner, I’m pretty sure the bell will be rung tonight. Ken calls it “the most competitive Battle Royale we have ever had.” Who will come out on top?

9:01 p.m. — The winner of this week’s Battle Royale is California Roll! I disagree with this result — but Medusa can still be saved. Before we find out, the panel will submit their final guesses: Susan Boyle (Ken), Halsey (Jenny), Kesha (Robin) and Lorde (Nicole). When it comes time for Medusa to unmask, Nicole grabs the hammer and rings the bell! Ding Dong, keep it on! Medusa lives to sing another day while California Roll advances to the quarterfinals. Medusa is “very relieved” to move forward — and she deserves to. Medusa will have to battle her way back into the competition against the other saves later this season.

