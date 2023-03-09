‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 4 recap: Which celebrities unmasked on ‘DC Superheroes Night’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer,” three new mystery celebrities enter the game on “DC Superheroes Night.” While the audience and panelists celebrate their favorite iconic DC superheroes in costume, disguised famous faces vie for their chance at becoming this week’s champ!

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Three new characters enter the competition and two could be unmasked in the all-new “DC SUPERHEROES NIGHT” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, March 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 3, California Roll toppled Medusa and stole her crown on “New York Night.” Lucky for the snake-haired goddess, the panelists rang the “Ding Dong Keep it On” bell to save her. Polar Bear wasn’t so lucky and was revealed to be hip-hop icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Grandmaster Flash. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The first contestant to take the stage tonight is the Gargoyle. He’s a muscled-out character and Jenny quickly chimes in, “He looks like an athlete.” In his clue package Gargoyle reveals, “From the time I was six I pretty much knew I wanted to be a superhero. But while my peers all seemed to fly, I was always stuck on the sidelines – until my dad gave me a piece of advice – ‘Don’t let anyone ever tell you you can’t do something.’ He made me believe I could do anything and it became my superpower. So when the call finally came for a hero, I put my cape on and shocked millions by how hard I slayed. I went from the guy they passed on to the guy they passed to. And now when the lights are blinding and the game’s on the line, I’ll always answer the call.” Visual clues included a jukebox that had an “I Love LA” sticker, a t-shirt with “World’s Greatest Dad” written on it, a video game controller, hot sauce being poured on a taco, a man in black wearing a blonde wig with pigtails (breathing fire and chugging water) and a “Masked Singer” express charge card.

8:10 p.m. — Gargoyle is singing “One Call Away” by Charlie Puth and shocks the panel with his beautiful voice. He sounds like a professional singer, but perhaps he’s an athlete with a hidden talent? Jenny says the competition just “leveled up” and Nicole is already developing a crush. For some extra help, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars Dame Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi call in an additional clue: “Record Maker!” Gargoyle adds, “I’m keen on making waves in the field, but being a part of history is the best bonus I could ask for.” The panelists guess Gargoyle is Antonio Gates (Robin), The Weeknd (Ken) and Odell Beckham Jr. (Jenny).

8:15 p.m. — The next performer is the Wolf. In his clue package he reveals, “Hello, and welcome to my love den. Have a seat and make yourself comfortable. Oops! I keep forgetting to set the mood. What can I say? I’m a sucker for romance. And while I have many talents, it’s the art of seduction that’s my superpower. In fact, I’m sure I’m responsible for more than one baby out there. Nick, you know what I’m talkin’ about! Please do sit down. Let’s have a heart-to-heart. Can I offer you anything? A Grammy? I’ve got a few. Want a laugh? Let me pop in my movie. I really am the most gracious host. Just ask my friends Lady Gaga, Andy Samberg or Jay-Z, they’ll vouch for me. So sit back, relax and enjoy as the leading man shows you the power of love.” Visual clues included a photo of Andy Garcia, a saxophone, a cheetah head (could he be connected to Seal?), a clock with no hands (but the “12” and the “6” are underlined) and a ship.

8:22 p.m. — Gargoyle is singing “Break On Through” by The Doors and is almost instantly recognizable. Some voices just can’t be masked. This has to be Michael Bolton. The Wolf doesn’t move at all when he sings, but his voice is good enough to compensate for that. Robin calls Wolf’s tone “so special” and “one-of-a-kind.” For an additional clue, Mirren and Levi drop the name “Timberlake!” At that point, Wolf says, “Here’s a thought, JT and I collaborated.” The panel guesses Wolf is Michael Bolton (Robin and Nicole) or Richard Marx (Ken).

8:28 p.m. — The final performer introduced tonight is the Squirrel. “Look at that body!” screams Jenny. In her clue package, Squirrel reveals, “Yeah, that’s me. You might be asking how I got myself into this mess. Growing up I was just your average professional figure skater with Olympic dreams. I wanted to be a top psychologist — side note, my superpower is empathy. Cute, right? But instead I landed myself in the psycho city of Hollywood. What happened next could have happened to billions of bombshells. I modeled for major agencies, did some commercials, landed some international sit-com parts and made out with Tom Cruise! These days I love getting to play superheroes, just as much as I love playing the girl next door who’s also funny. What can I say? I got range. So, that’s pretty much how I ended up here. All dolled up in a sexy squirrel costume ready to show you just how nuts I am.” Visual clues included Squirrel falling out of a tree, a clothing rack, figure skates, a pin with a yellow smiley face on it, a gorilla asking for her autograph, meatballs, grapes and castle.

8:35 p.m. — Squirrel is singing “Try” by Pink. She’s got a good voice, but I’m not sure she’s a professional singer. Jenny says it sounds like an actress who can sing, and I agree. It was an entertaining performance, but probably the least impressive of the night. For a Squirrel clue, Jim Lee enters the studio. He shows off a drawing of Batman that says “Hero Time” in the background of the cityscape. Squirrel says, “Just like that piece of art, I put time into my work, but it’s all worth it when I get to watch the final product, like this clue, hero time.” Panelists guess Squirrel is Naomi Watts (Jenny), Katie Holmes (Jenny), Margot Robbie (Ken) or Uma Thurman (Robin).

8:45 p.m. — The studio audience and panel have voted and the contestant finishing in third place and unmasking right now is…Wolf. Before he unmasks, the panelists must submit their final guesses: Michael Bolton (Robin), Michael Bolton (Nicole), Richard Marx (Ken) and Michael Bolton (Jenny). At last, Wolf reveals himself and he is, of course, the multi-platinum and Grammy-winning recording artist Michael Bolton!

8:55 p.m. — Now it’s time for Gargoyle and Squirrel to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale. The victor will advance to next week’s “Sesame Street Night.” They each put their own spin on “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down. It’s a pretty evenly-matched duel but the panelists decide to crown Squirrel the winner.

9:01 p.m. — Before Gargoyle unmasks the panel submits their final guesses: Antonio Gates (Robin), Odell Beckham Jr. (Jenny), The Weeknd (Ken) and Mario (Nicole). The time comes for Gargoyle to unmask, but Jenny can’t bare to see him go. She takes her bat and rings the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell and saves him. “There’s so much more you have to offer!” Jenny exclaims. Gargoyle won’t unmask, but he will have to battle his way back into the competition against the other saves, including Medusa from Group 1. That’s a wrap for tonight!

