‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 5 recap: Which celebrities unmasked on ‘Sesame Street Night’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer,” Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, The Count and Abby Cadabby bring the fun in a special “Sesame Street” episode. Grammy Award-winning superstar entertainer Jennifer Nettles joins the panelists as three celebrities sing their way through the competition.

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two new characters enter the competition to face off against Squirrel and two will be unmasked in the all-new “Sesame Street Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, March 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 4, Squirrel took the crown on “New York Night.” After Gargoyle impressed the panelists in the Battle Royale, they rang the “Ding Dong Keep it On” bell to save him. Wolf wasn’t so lucky and was revealed to be multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy winner Michael Bolton. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The night kicks off with a cute performance from Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, The Count and Abby Cadabby as the panelists take their seats. Nick then quickly introduces Jennifer Nettles, host of “Farmer Wants a Wife,” as a guest panelist. The competition will get started with last week’s returning champ, Squirrel. In her clue package, she reveals, “My coming out as the Squirrel last week was nuts! I had some tough competition, but I knew if I got to the Battle Royale I could tap into my inner rockstar and really show what I’m made of. Now that I’m sitting in the champion’s seat, I’m feeling a new fire. I’m working hard to make sure no one’s gonna take this title from me, especially not on ‘Sesame Street Night.’ I’m dedicating my performance to The Count, because my kid is his number one fan. That guy’s got some style.” Visual clues included a yellow smiley-faced pin, Swedish meatballs, a gorilla, a castle and a wedding dress.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Squirrel is singing “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers. I think this was a misguided song choice, despite showing off more of her lower register. She definitely doesn’t sound like a professional singer and I think Squirrel might struggle to keep her crown with this performance. Jenny loves the tone of Squirrel’s voice and her confidence. For an additional clue, a child named Damir comes out to speak with Elmo. He introduced everyone to his brother, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar shows off a football with Ken’s face on it. Squirrel says, “Ken, this isn’t the first time we’ve worked together, but it is the first time you’ve had more lines.” She then reveals she may have even worked with Ken more than once! Hmm…interesting. This leads to the following guesses from the panel: Katherine Heigl (Ken), Kate Hudson (Nicole), Malin Akerman (Jenny) and Anne Hathaway (Jennifer).

8:18 p.m. — Next up is the debut of the Fairy. In her clue package she reveals, “Making my debut on ‘Sesame Street Night’ makes me feel right at home because I grew up in these streets. Some might say I’m a bit of a nepo fairy. I mean, while other kids had allowances, I made my pocket money charging the neighborhood kids to come over and see my dad just hanging out at home. I definitely could have taken a more direct route to fame, like some of the friends I grew up with. But I chose a more divergent path, prioritizing my education and traveling the world. But eventually my destiny led me back to the limelight of tinsel town. I guess office work just wasn’t for me! I got to pursue two of my loves: singing and acting. Now it’s time for me to sing a song for my favorite ‘Sesame Street’ resident, because while he may be grumpy, he’s an old friend.” Visual clues included a feather duster, a Metropolitan Police Officer badge with badge number 966, a black panther, photos of Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez, a basketball, and a rubber ducky on a Christmas tree.

8:25 p.m. — Tonight Fairy is singing “You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt. She’s got a nice voice and it’s driving the panelists crazy. Robin calls her “smooth and sultry.” Jennifer is convinced this isn’t Fairy’s first time singing on stage. For a clue, Cookie Monster pulls out a plate that says “Endless Love.” Fairy then says, “This clue should be music to your ears. A timeless classic that means so much more to me than just romance.” This makes Jenny gasp before these guesses are revealed by the panel: Tracee Ellis Ross (Jenny), Angelina Jolie (Ken) and Rashida Jones (Robin).

8:30 p.m. — Tonight’s final contestant is the Jackalope. She looks sweet and sassy! In her clue package, Jackalope reveals, “I’m so excited to step into the ring on ‘Sesame Street Night’ because I also love entertaining audiences of all ages. While I’m known to have a lot of influence, you’d be surprised that I wasn’t very social. Talking as a kid wasn’t my jam, so growing up I expressed myself through music and dance. Pretty soon, people all over the world began connecting with me and what I do, because this Jackalope don’t lie. Posting about your problems with millions of strangers may seem crazy, but being vulnerable gives me strength. I’ve created a modern family of fellow outcasts and together we’ve defined an industry. My kind of notoriety has its fair share of trolls, but I’ve learned to have a thick skin in my arena. So my competition better watch out because this bunny’s moves shines brightest on Wednesdays.” Visual clues included vines, a smart phone, a red heart necklace with a “G” on it, and a picture of Ghostface from “Scream.”

8:35 p.m. — Jackalope is singing “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira. She actually sounds a lot like her, and definitely looks comfortable up on that stage. Nicole calls the performance “electrifying.” Next, Jackalope reveals she once partied with Nicole. Then The Count pulls out a sign that says “30 under 30.” Jackalope says, “Donald Glover, Emma Stone and Michael B. Jordan, it is an honor to be on the same list.” This leads the panelists to guess Lele Pons (Nicole), Camila Cabello (Jennifer) and Jenna Ortega (Jenny).

8:45 p.m. — The studio audience has voted and it’s time for the Squirrel to high-tail it out of the studio. But before she unmasks, the panel submits their final guesses: Heather Graham (Robin), Katherine Heigl (Ken), Kate Hudson (Nicole), Anne Hathaway (Jennifer) and Malin Akerman (Jenny). It’s finally time to Squirrel to unmask and she is revealed to be actress and model Malin Akerman! Jenny was right!

8:55 p.m. — It’s now time for Fairy and Jackalope to face off in the Battle Royale. They each put their own spin on “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons. It’s a close call, but the panel chooses Fairy as this week’s winner!

9:01 p.m. — Before Jackalope unmasks the panelists reveal their final guesses: Lele Pons (Nicole and Robin), Jenna Ortega (Jenny), Selena Gomez (Ken) and Camila Cabello (Jennifer). Jackalope finally pulls off that mask and reveals herself to be social media sensation, singer and actress Lele Pons! Nicole and Robin were right! That’s a wrap for “Sesame Street Night.” Next week Fairy will defend her crown on “Country Night.”

