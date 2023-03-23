‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 6 recap: Which celebrities unmasked on ‘Country Night’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Grab your boots and hats because “The Masked Singer” has gone country! Three celebrities will perform their favorite country songs, two will be unmasked, but only one singer will advance straight to the quarterfinals with California Roll.

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two new characters enter the competition to face off against Fairy and two will be unmasked in the all-new “Country Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, March 22 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 5, Fairy and Jackalope entered the competition and knocked out defending champ Squirrel. The nutty rodent was revealed to be actress and model Malin Akerman. After Fairy reigned supreme in the Battle Royale, Jackalope was exposed as social media superstar Lele Pons. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — First up tonight is the reigning champ, Fairy. We take a gander at her clues as she states, “It felt so good to take the champion’s title last week. Linda [Ronstadt] is a dear friend, so I had to do her song justice. She’s been rooting for me since I was 13. You see, music is a huge part of my life, and I’m loving every second I’m on stage. But to new challengers looking to send me home, I say, ‘Bring it!’ I’m so excited that tonight is country night. There’s something about country music that just sticks to your ribs. Tonight I’m singing a song that I loved as a little girl, from an artist I still look up to. It’s a true classic in my book.” Visual clues included the previously seen Christmas tree, black panther, basketball, rubber ducky and police badge. A new one is a book of “Fairy’s Tales” with a blue ribbon on the cover.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Fairy is singing “Angel from Montgomery” by Bonnie Raitt. This is a beautiful song, but I’m not sure it’s giving Fairy the vocal showcase she’ll need to win this round. Nicole says, “With a voice like that there ain’t nothin’ you can’t sing!” Fairy reveals she sang the song for the first time when she was 11 years old, but this was the first time she performed it on stage. For a special clue, comedian Bill Engvall shows off an ace and a queen (or a 21 in Blackjack). Fairy says, “I know something about winning — and with this hand I could really take you to school.” This leads the panel to guess Fairy is Jennifer Aniston (Ken), Mickey Guyton (Nicole) or Lori Harvey (Robin).

8:15 p.m. — Next up is the debut of Axolotl. She’s a tiny little thing that makes the panel immediately wonder if she’s a gymnast. In her clue package, Axolotl says, “I’m so excited to be a part of your world on country night as the Axolotl. Axo-what? I had to google it too. She’s very cute and rowdy, just like me. But while I’m confident and all that now, it took a long time to get here. As a kid I was bullied so bad I had to transfer schools. They made me feel so small, and I let their words eat away at me so much, that’s what I stopped doing – eating. I almost withered away. Until one day during my darkest moment I heard a song that helped me recover. I fell in love with the voice and eventually the man. He helped me realize that the only way to make my life a perfect 10 was to build myself up and stop tearing myself down. Now I’m definitely not the best singer to ever step on this stage, but I do promise I will embrace my inner diva and have the most fun. XOXO!” Visual clues included pom poms, a red bull, butterfly catchers, a steak, a diamond ring and a golden bell.

8:22 p.m. — Tonight Axolotl is singing “Cant’ Fight the Moonlight” by LeAnn Rimes. She stated herself she’s not a professional singer, but she’s not bad. She does have a lot of energy on that stage. She even drops the mic at the end, showing plenty of confidence. Robin calls it “the cutest costume” and a “great song choice.” Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods brings out an additional clue, which is a football helmet that says “2.3 million.” Axolotl says, “That’s how many people watch me when I work, and that’s just on a Monday.” This leads the panelists to guess wrestling twins Brie or Nikki Bella (Robin and Ken), WWE superstar Alexa Bliss (Jenny) or gymnast Simone Biles (Nicole).

8:28 p.m. — Last up tonight is the debut of Macaw. In this bird’s clue package, he reveals, “I’m so excited to become the Macaw because he’s everything I’m not – flashy, confident and he sings country songs. Even though I’ve been performing since a young age, it definitely didn’t start out as a passion. My dad would bribe me with quesadillas to perform at our local Mexican restaurant. And eventually I spread my wings on bigger stages. But a pressure to always be the good son has brought me so much anxiety. But somewhere on the journey of melted cheese and panic attacks, I learned to take breaks and reset. And what started as a way to make my parents happy turned into what actually fills me with glee. This is the year I decided to be brave, not only on the stage, but in my own life. So this feels like the perfect opportunity to put my newfound courage on display.” Visual clues included an old black-and-white TV set with Macaw singing inside, Mexican food (including salsa), red arrows pointing up, raindrops, dolphins and musical notes.

8:34 p.m. — Tonight Macaw is singing “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw. He’s got a nice voice and sounds like he’s got plenty of experience on stage. It was probably the best vocal of the night, so Fairy should definitely be worried. Nicole says, “You took us to your country concert!” For an additional clue, country singer Deana Carter (“Strawberry Wine”) brings out a silver medal. At that point, Macaw says, “It wasn’t until I left the nest that I struck gold.” This leads the panelists to guess Macaw could be Elijah Wood (Robin), Zayn Malik (Jenny) or Doug Robb (Nicole).

8:41 p.m. — The first round of audience votes have been counted and the first singer unmasking tonight is Axolotl. But before that happens, the panel submits their final guesses: Alexa Bliss (Jenny), Nikki Bella (Robin), Brie Bella (Ken) and McKayla Maroney (Nicole). When Axolotl removes her mask, she proves Jenny right — it’s WWE superstar Alexa Bliss!

8:55 p.m. — It’s now time for Fairy and Macaw to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale. They each put their own spin on “That Don’t Impress Me Much” by Shania Twain. This was a close face-off and the panelists have a tough decision to make. It seems like Macaw might have the edge though. After the final judgement, Macaw is named this round’s champion and he will advance to the quarterfinals. Fairy will be forced to unmask.

9:01 p.m. — It’s now time for Fairy to unmask, but before that the judges submit their final guesses: Tracee Ellis Ross (Nicole), Corinne Foxx (Jenny), Lori Harvey (Robin) and Jennifer Aniston (Ken). It’s finally time for Fairy to unmask and the panel is all wrong! It’s actress, author and host Holly Robinson Peete! The panel can’t believe it. That’s a wrap for tonight. Next week three all new singers will hit the stage for “80’s Night.”

