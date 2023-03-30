‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 7 recap: Which celebrities unmasked on ’80s Night’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Masked Singer” goes retro with a trip back to the 80s! A brand-new group of singers belt out hit favorites from the neon decade, but only one will move forward in the competition as the other two unmask. Follow along with our live blog below.

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Three new characters enter the competition and two will be unmasked in the all-new “80s Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, March 29 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

SEE See all 140 (and counting) ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 6, Axolotl and Macaw entered the competition to take on the defending champ, Fairy. Axolotl came in third place and was revealed to be WWE superstar Alexa Bliss. After Macaw reigned supreme in the Battle Royale, Fairy was exposed as actress, host and author Holly Robinson Peete. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The party gets started with Young MC performing “Bust a Move” and then introducing the panelists and host. Next, Nick brings out the night’s first contestant, Doll. The panelists quickly comment on how beautiful and tall she is. She’s definitely large, but I’d describe her as a bit more creepy than beautiful. In her clue package, Doll reveals, “Hi! I’m Doll. I heard it was 80s night, which A – makes me feel good, right at home. Growin’ up, life was surreal. Maybe a little rocky! I was a weirdo, and when it came to my voice? Forget about it! No one wanted to hear it. Until one day I found other lost misfit dolls and we started our own crew. My toy troop and I were having such a good time, but the man came in and said we was too strange and tried to knock us out. But they didn’t know who they was dealin’ with. So I marched step by step into their playground and schooled ’em all. So this one’s for all you unforgettable, freaky-deaky dolls who’ve ever been told you were expendable. Would you love me? I’d love me? Hehehe.” Visual clues included bats, cobwebs, a house full of animals, a button that says “Try Me,” a band, a DVD that says “Mask Bill – Guys as Doll” and a lot of hairspray.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Doll is singing “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. It’s immediately clear that the singer of this tune from “The Breakfast Club” is a man. He’s also someone who knows how to work a stage and Nicole comments, “That is a singer!” He’s got a gritty tone and might be someone who is older — perhaps from an 80s rock band? Robin loved the song choice and says he thinks this performer could be an icon. For some help, 80s TV star Erik Estrada brings out an extra clue. The “Chips” star writes up a ticket that says “Ghostwriter,” to which Doll responds, “While my movie career is scary, it’s my work with multi-Grammy winning artists that still blows me away.” This leads the panel to guess Doll is Gene Simmons (Robin), someone from the Motley Crue band (Jenny) or Donnie Wahlberg (Ken). Then Jenny points out she knows it’s not her husband Donnie because he’s sitting in the audience! Better luck next time, Ken. Finally, Nicole guesses Sebastian Bach, the lead singer of Skid Row.

8:18 p.m. — The next performer tonight is Scorpio. She saunters out with confidence and looks ready to sting! In her clue package, Scorpio reveals, “Aww, the 80s, a decade of excess — and there’s nothing more I love than being over the top. Growing as a small town girl in the middle of nowhere, I knew I was built for bigger things. So, I hustled, working at fast food and bars, anything to buy my way out of the sticks and closer to my destiny. Finally, I made my way west, and got to work clawing my way into the industry. But after years of trying to be other people, ironically, the key to my fame was actually just be myself. Even if that makes me the villain sometimes. Truthfully, I’m fine if the gossips say I’m a wild thing, but you’d be surprised just how charming and persuasive I can be!” Visual clues included a fancy car, a strip of high-rise buildings called “Claw Street,” various sports balls (soccer, basketball, football, tennis), an office space with old computers, coffee, a wrinkled up dollar bill and a clothing designer taking measurements.

8:25 p.m. — Scorpio is putting her own unique spin on “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. Jenny comments, “She sounds young!” Scorpio clearly having fun working the stage, but she’s a totally average singer. She finishes the performance by doing the splits, which does seem to earn her some points with the audience. For some help, Young MC returns to say the dance moves on display are the next clue. Two dancers then emerge and perform the sprinkler. Scorpio then says, “I’m never the one doing it, but even I know that watering your property is important.” This leads the panel to guess Scorpio is Christine Quinn (Robin), Denise Richards (Jenny) or Heidi Klum (Ken).

8:30 p.m. — The last contestant to take the stage tonight is Moose. In his clue package, the antlered animal reveals, “Born in the Midwest, just a normal guy, I moved to the city where I met my wife. We moved out west, and I got my hooves in the door doing what I do best. I’m just a moose on the loose, oh yeah, this dude’s on the loose. I get down in the city with some teens you might know. And then they left the king of your favorite show. And while you think you know me, there’s one more thing. This guys is game to get on that stage and sing.” His diction was a little difficult to understand, and he was singing this clue package as if it were the opening of a sit-com. Visual clues included him performing a (surgical?) procedure on a Teddy bear inside his garage, icing his wrist, a card that reads “To: Santa From: Moose,” a letterman’s jacket and a plate of hot dogs.

8:35 p.m. — Tonight Moose is singing “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News. He’s performing from a platform that he was wheeled out on, which makes me think he’s an older gentleman who isn’t comfortable moving around the stage wearing a big costume. All that said, he’s not a terrible singer. Still, he’ll most likely land at the bottom. Robin calls it “charming” even though Moose barely moved. For a little help, actress Charlene Tilton from “Dallas” brings out a clue. It reads, “Acceptance Speech.” Moose then says, “I haven’t had much use for any of those. I’ve got a few in the trunk of my car or in the bottom of a suit coat.” This leads the panel to guess Moose is Jon Lovitz (Robin), John Goodman (Ken) or Ed O’Neill (Nicole).

8:45 p.m. — The studio audience has voted and the singer with the least amount of votes will go home. The contestant coming in third place that will be forced to unmask right now is Moose. Before he pulls off his mask, the panelists submit their final guesses: Jon Lovitz (Robin), John Goodman (Ken), Ed O’Neill (Nicole) and George Wendt (Jenny). At last, Moose pulls of his mask to reveal he is, in fact, “Cheers” star and six-time Emmy nominee, George Wendt! Jenny was right!

8:55 p.m. — The time has come for Doll and Scorpio to face off in the Battle Royale. They each put their own spin on “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran. Despite Scorpio pulling out all the tricks and showing how flexible she is, Doll is simply the better singer and wins this Battle Royale. He will advance to next week’s “Movie Night” and Scorpio will be forced to unmask.

9:01 p.m. — Before Scorpio unmasks the panel must submit their final guesses: Denise Richards (Jenny), Lisa Rinna (Robin), Heidi Klum (Ken) and Willa Ford (Nicole). The time comes for Scorpio to unmask, and she reveals herself as…”Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn! All the judges were wrong, but Robin was oh, so close to picking her earlier in the night! That’s a wrap for “80s Night,” Doll will be back to defend their crown next week on “Movie Night.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions