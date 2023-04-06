‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 8 recap: New challengers take on Doll in ‘WB Movies Night’ [LIVE BLOG]

Get your popcorn and settle in as “The Masked Singer” celebrates the cinema! The costumed celebrities perform iconic songs from hit Warner Bros. films from their 100 years of movie magic. Follow along with our live blog below

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two new characters enter the competition to take on the reigning champ, Doll. Two will be unmasked (unless the judges implement the Ding Dong Keep It On bell) in the all-new “WB Movies Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, April 5 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

SEE See all 142 (and counting) ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 7, three brand new characters entered the competition. After singing “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News, Moose was the first unmasked, revealing six-time Emmy nominee George Wendt. After Doll won the night by knocking out Scorpio in the Battle Royale, the stinging singer of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper turned out to be “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — Back to defend their title is Doll. In the clue package, Doll reveals, “Last week it was down to me and Scorpio. She gave a heck of a show, even doing the splits! There’s no way I could do that, especially in these six-inch heels. So I says to myself, ‘I’ll just do what I do best — sing and look damn good doin’ it.’ And I just let her split her way off the show. I can’t wait to bring down the house tonight because I’ll be singing a song from one of my favorite artists — the King. I love Elvis and I loved the movie. And I’ll let you in on a family secret — I may have sung this once or twice before. Here’s another family secret for you suckers. What do you think of this sweet, sweet clue?” Visual clues included a house of animals, hairspray, a “Guys and Doll” playbill and a lollipop heart.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Doll is singing “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley. It’s a rockin’ good time and shows off Doll’s gravely tone. Doll works the stage and sings like they’ve been doing this for years. “That was incredible!” exclaims Jenny. For an additional clue the men in black bring out a guitar case that says “King Status” on it. To that, Doll says, “Besides making movies, the King and I share making platinum records.” This leads the panel to guess Doll is Gene Simmons (Robin), Austin Butler (Ken) or Sebastian Bach (Nicole).

8:15 p.m. — The next performer to hit the stage will be Dandelion. She walks out with a regal quality that gives Nicole “actress vibes.” In her clue package, Dandelion reveals, “My life has always felt kind of like a movie. ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to be exact. Like Judy Garland, I started my career when I was just a kid. I’ve worked with all the greats: Madonna, Flea, Sir Elton John, the living and the dead. But the way I am, I was restless for a home. A place to play my keys. So I put down roots in a musical city. Sadly, much like ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ a devastating twister hit my home. But just like dandelions growing through the cracks in the concrete, I rebuilt. I learned no matter what there’s always sunshine after the rain. And that’s why I’m so excited to sing this song tonight.” Visual clues included a “Wanted” sign with Dandelion’s picture on it, champaign, zombies, an angel playing piano, a “Welcome to Music City” sign, an axe, a trumpet and an apple. That’s a lot to take in!

8:20 p.m. — Dandelion is singing “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland. She has a beautiful tone and sings with perfect pitch. Her voice is seasoned, and she sounds like a pro. “She just flew over that rainbow and beyond!” exclaims Nicole. Jenny calls her the “new front-runner” and says we’ll see her in the finale. For an additional clue the men in black bring out Ruby slippers with a tag that says “Billboards.” Dandelion says, “These heels were made for performing! TV, movies, concerts and even charting next to Olivia Rodrigo.” This leads the panel to guess Dandelion is Zooey Deschanel (Nicole), Emmy Rossum (Jenny) and Reese Witherspoon (Ken).

8:25 p.m. — The final performer tonight is Mantis. He’s feisty and full of energy. In his clue package, Mantis reveals, “In a world…where celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes and sing their hearts out, one gentlemantis is answering the call…’I’m in’…and is ready to show you a new side of himself. Flying onto ‘The Masked Singer’ stage is a performer known for his brooding persona, who is ready to show you he’s real freakin’ good at comedy. He’s almost won an Emmy for it. You may not know the Mantis a singer. He’s a published author, he’s done Shakespeare and now he wants to let loose and dance with the wolves. Music has followed Mantis his whole career, from Broadway to the silver screen. So get ready for some insect insanity cuz this bug’s coming to the stage right now!” Visual clues included motorcycles, Mantis scaling a skyscraper, a helicopter, Mantis reading “Lord of the Fly,” a skull, a stuffed wolf, poker chips, cards, a can of gasoline, matches and an explosion.

8:30 p.m. — Mantis is singing “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger. He has a great voice and definitely knows how to entertain the crowd. It’s probably the most fun performance of the night. Robin had a blast and said it was his dad’s favorite “go-to party song.” For an additional clue the men in black bring out sunglasses with a tag that says “True Story.” Mantis says, “Representing a legend was instrumental to my success and it was an honor to do so.” This leads the panel to guess Mantis is Dennis Quaid (Robin), Cole Hauser (Jenny), Kevin Bacon (Jenny) or Bruce Springsteen (Ken).

8:45 p.m. — The studio audience has voted for their favorite. Finishing in third place is Doll. Before the dethroned champ unmasks, the panel submits their final guesses: David Lee Roth (Nicole), Austin Butler (Ken), Iggy Pop (Jenny) or Gene Simmons (Robin). When Doll finally pulls off that big ol’ head, he reveals himself as Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider! The panel was wrong!

8:55 p.m. — It’s now time for Dandelion and Mantis to face off in the Battle Royale. They each put their own spin on “(I’ve Got A) Golden Ticket” from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” The panelists are shocked by how Mantis has completely transformed his voice to Broadway. That was a close battle. Who will come out on top?

9:01 p.m. — The panelists have made their decision and the winner of this Battle Royale is Dandelion! But before Mantis reveals himself, the panelists must submit their final guesses: Bruce Springsteen (Ken), Keanu Reeves (Nicole), Kevin Bacon (Jenny) and Dennis Quaid (Robin). It comes time for Mantis to unmask, but the panelists just can’t bare to lose him. Robin rings the Ding Dong Keep It On bell to keep the insect in the competition. Mantis will now have to face off with the other bell winners — Medusa from Group 1 and Gargoyle from Group 2. Dandelion will defend her crown next week against two new challengers in “Masked Singer in Space.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions