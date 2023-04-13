‘The Masked Singer’ season 9 episode 9 recap: Who was unmasked on ‘Masked Singer in Space’? [LIVE BLOG]

Houston, we have a problem! “The Masked Singer” is even more out-of-this-world than usual in a special “outer space” themed episode. Two contestants will be unmasked and one lucky singer will be beamed straight to the quarter-finals! Follow along with our live blog below.

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two new characters enter the competition to take on the reigning champ, Dandelion. Two will be unmasked in the all-new “Masked Singer in Space” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, April 12 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In episode 8, two brand new characters entered the competition to challenge Doll. After singing “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley, Doll was dethroned and revealed to be Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider. Dandelion defeated Mantis after belting out “(I’ve Got A) Golden Ticket” in the Battle Royale, but the crooning insect was saved with the final “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell of the season. But enough about last week — let’s see who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — As the reigning champion, Dandelion will sing first tonight. In her clue packages she reveals, “I’ve had such a blast performing in this incredibly beautiful mask. Being on that stage was nothing short of magic. But, there will be two new singers tonight that could get in the way. So my challenge will be to connect with people through my music. Luckily I have my beloved dog to help me. He’s the only one who knows who I am by my voice, so I he doesn’t give away any secrets. I’m thrilled to go to outer space tonight. Space is meaningful to me because it showed me early what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. But, it can get chilly in space! Here’s a clue that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy. Did that help?” Visual clues included an angel, Dandelion’s photo on a “Wanted” sign, an apple, a yellow piano, a zombie, her actual dog and a Santa hat with a laughing emoji on it.

8:10 p.m. — Dandelion kicks off her performance of “Starlight” by Muse on the keyboard. As she makes her way to center stage the panelists comment that her style has totally changed. “She sounds completely different!” Jenny exclaims. She went from a classic pop standard last week to a rockstar. Robin says, “This proves she has to be a professional recording artist,” Robin adds. For an additional clue, Rovi the Rover brings out a sign that says “Space Star.” Dandelion says, “Are you ready for another spicy clue? Well, the theme tonight is perfect for me because I have plenty of experience with space.” This leads the panel to guess the mystery singer is Sara Bareilles (Robin), Milla Jovovich (Jenny) and Alicia Witt (Ken).

8:15 p.m. — The second performer tonight is the ever-so-beautiful Lamp. In her clue package she reveals, “Welcome aboard Masked Singer Airways. I’ll be your flight attendant, Lamp. And our final destination today is space! I’d like to start you all out with a small warning that tonight’s flight might get a little bumpy. I’m terrified of singing, especially in front of people. But after navigating the silver skies as a pre-teen, I’m used to my fair share of turbulence. As if growing up in front of an audience wasn’t hard enough, I also barely had time to myself to figure out who I actually was. But being a teen queen darling did come with a few first class perks! From Ryan Reynolds to Mario Lopez to James Van Der Beek, I’ve locked lips with some of my generation’s most iconic heartthrobs. So buckle up and please return your seat to the full, upright position as we prepare for landing. Thanks for flying Masked Singer Airways!” Visual clues included a framed picture of Nicole, a senior yearbook, a steering wheel, a witch cauldron and an energy drink.

8:20 p.m. — Lamp is singing “Venus” by Bananarama. She doesn’t sound like a professional singer, but she’s having fun on stage. Nicole says, “Whoever you are, you are what ‘The Masked Singer’ is all about!” For an additional clue, actress Daphne Zuniga calls in a space shuttle that says “Cover Girl” on it. To that, Lamp says, “Let me spell it out. M-A-X-I-M.” This leads the panel to guess Alyssa Milano (Nicole), Neve Campbell (Jenny), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Jenny), Melissa Joan Hart (Jenny), Tara Reid (Robin) and Ali Larter (Robin).

8:25 p.m. — Last up tonight is UFO. She looks quite petite and struts out with a lot of energy. In her clue package, a newscast reveals, “Ladies and gentlemen, ‘Masked Singer’ interrupts this broadcast with news from the east coast. An unidentified flying object was spotted hovering over a runway in New England and moving west. The musical frequencies its emitting are influencing radio waves and masking local broadcasts across the globe. Local reports in New York say it touched down on a runway for 30 seconds and struck a pose with the locals. Witnesses on the ground describe the object as ‘down to earth to begin with.’ Then it skyrocketed into the stratosphere overnight alongside several sister ships. Latest news shows its course is charted for the Masked Singer stage. Look out universe! This is no model plane. Prepare for possible invasion right now!” Visual clues included a cemetery, a tiara, a flag that says “I ❤️ It,” a headstone for Queen Victoria, UFO sewing a scarf, the phrase “GG! Time to sing!” and the Golden Gate Bridge.

8:30 p.m. — UFO is singing “Yellow” by Coldplay. She has a very pretty tone and sounds like a pro. Nicole says, “She seems like a natural up there.” For an additional clue, astronaut Mike Massimino delivers a space helmet. When he lifts the sun visor it says, “Planet Wide.” To that, UFO says, “I don’t like to brag, but I’m not just known in America, but the whole galaxy.” This leads the panel to guess UFO could be Kendall Jenner (Ken), Gigi Hadid (Jenny) or Kaia Gerber (Robin).

8:45 p.m. — The studio audience has voted and the singer coming in third place is Dandelion. Wow! I’m a little shocked by that, but congratulations to Lamp and UFO, who will face off later in the Battle Royale. Before Dandelion unmasks, the panelists give their final guesses: Milla Jovovich (Jenny), Alicia Witt (Ken), Sara Bareilles (Robin) and Zooey Deschanel (Nicole). At last, the time comes for Dandelion to unmask. She is revealed to be award-winning actress, singer and songwriter Alicia Witt! Ken was actually right!

8:55 p.m. — It’s now time for Lamp and UFO to go toe-to-toe in the Battle Royale. After they both put their own unique spin on “Rocket Man” by Elton John, the panelists must vote for a winner. They have decided to send UFO into the quarter-finals! Lamp will be forced to unmask.

9:01 p.m. — Before Lamp unmasks the panel submits their final guesses: Melissa Joan Hart (Jenny, Robin and Nicole) and Michelle Williams (Ken). The time comes for Lamp to unmask and she reveals herself to be actress, director and author…Melissa Joan Hart! That’s a wrap for “Masked Singer in Space.”

