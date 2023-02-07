“The Masked Singer” is one of the biggest hits on the FOX network. This American version of the South Korean show, which debuted in 2019, has already run for eight seasons. We’ll update this post throughout season 9 as we learn more about the “The Masked Singer” cast from both the clues given during the show and those posted online at Instagram and Facebook. Here’s everything to know about “The Masked Singer” season 9, including the premiere date.

When does “The Masked Singer” season 9 start?

Filming for season 9 is taking place in the winter of 2023. Allowing for time to edit the performances and put together those tantalizing clue packages, “The Masked Singer” season 9 premiere is scheduled for Feb. 15 in the show’s usual Wednesday night time slot.

How many episodes will there be of “The Masked Singer” season 8?

Season 5, which was filmed at the height of the pandemic, had only 11 episodes. Season 6 upped that to a lucky 13 episodes while season 7 had an even dozen. Season 8 went back to the usual baker’s dozen and we expect season 9 to have at least that many episodes.

How many contestants are there on season 9 of “The Masked Singer”?

Season 8 had a record 22 contestants. One of the reasons that season 5 had only 11 episodes was because there were only 14 celebrities in the hunt for the Golden Mask. That was the fewest number of contestants since season 1, which had only 12. Season 3 had the most to date, with 18 stars in the mix. Season 6 had 16 contestants (as did seasons 2 and 4) while season 7 had 15.

What are the Masks for season 9 of “The Masked Singer”?

The season 9 Masks are: Axolotl, California Roll, Dandelion, Doll, Fairy, French Hen, Gargoyle, Gnome, Jackalope, Medusa, Moose and Mustang (with more to be determined).

What are the clues for the contestants on season 9 of “The Masked Singer”?

We’re still waiting on the first clues about the real identities of the season 9 celebrities.

Is Nick Cannon back as host of “The Masked Singer”?

Nick Cannon has hosted “The Masked Singer” since its premiered in 2019 other than an unscheduled break during season 5 when he caught COVID. Emmy-nominated actress Niecy Nash was recruited as the guest host and Cannon returned midway through the season.

Who are “The Masked Singer” judges?

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have been the four judges since season 1. This fab four will once again be sitting behind the judges’ table. Expect just as many wild guesses again in season 9 as they try to guess the true identities of the celebrity contestants.

What is the format of season 9 of “The Masked Singer”?

The season 9 celebrities are divided into three groups as was the case last season. However, this season they won’t be pitted against contestants from other groups. Rather, they will compete within their group to be King or Queen. One or two contestants will be eliminated mid-episode leaving two others to fight it out in a “Battle Royale” to move on in the competition. At the end of three consecutive episodes, a group will have just one contestant standing, who will move on to the semi-final. The three semi-finalists will then compete against each other with just two of them making it to the final.

What is the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell?

For the first time, each judge will have a chance to save one contestant from elimination by ringing this bell.

What are the theme nights of season 9 of “The Masked Singer”?

The themes include:”ABBA”; “Country”; “80s Night”; “Movie Night”; “New York”; “Opening Night”; “Sesame Street”; “Space”; and “Superhero”.

Who has won “The Masked Singer”?

The winners of the first eight seasons were, in order, T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, LeAnn Rimes as Sun, Nick Lachey as Piglet, Jewel as Queen of Hearts, Teyana Taylor as Firefly and Amber Riley as Harp.

