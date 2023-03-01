Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? March 1 lineup includes Medusa and 2 new characters [PHOTOS]

TV’s favorite guessing game returns with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the “Champion of the Masked Singer” style competition. Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there is a new twist entering the competition this season: for the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the “Ding Dong Keep it On” Bell. Tonight’s winner will advance to the Season 9 semi-finals.

Who will be revealed and who will reign supreme? Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Three celebrities will perform in the all-new “New York Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing March 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. Two-time champ Medusa will face off against two unfamiliar faces. See who is on tonight’s episode below.

This season contestants will compete within their group to be King or Queen. One contestant will be eliminated mid-episode leaving two others to fight it out in a “Battle Royale” to move on in the competition. At the end of three consecutive episodes, a group will have just one contestant standing, who will move on to the semi-final. The three semi-finalists will then compete against each other with just two of them making it to the final. But first, the three performers saved by the Ding Dong Keep it On Bell will face off to claw their way back into the competition.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, March 1:

Medusa

California Roll

Polar Bear

