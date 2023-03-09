‘The Masked Singer’ Squirrel guesses: Katie Holmes, Margot Robbie, Uma Thurman … ?

The four panelists on “The Masked Singer” are going “nuts” trying to figure out the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the Squirrel costume. The blue rodent performed Pink‘s “Try” during the fourth episode of Season 9 and earned enough votes to advance to the following week. That means we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to find out who she really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” Squirrel guesses.

“Squirrel, you made the audience and us go nuts,” Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg stated after her rousing performance on the big stage during DC Superheroes Night. “The tone of your voice is so freaking beautiful. I feel like it’s very familiar, but nonetheless I think you killed it tonight.”

The guessing game commenced, with DC Comics chief creative officer Jim Lee drawing a “Hero Time” clue of Batman standing in front of a cityscape. Squirrel explained, “Well, just like that piece of art, I put time into my work, but it’s all worth it when I get to watch the final product, like this clue, ‘Hero Time.'”

That prompted Jenny to blurt out “King Kong” star Naomi Watts because of the gorilla hint. She also threw out the name Katie Holmes from “Batman Begins” because she “made out with Tom Cruise,” which was another clue.

Ken Jeong also picked up on the Tom Cruise clue and suggested some of his former co-stars like Michelle Monaghan (“Mission: Impossible”) and Renée Zellweger (“Jerry Maguire”). However, based on Jenny’s Harley Quinn costume, Ken’s final prediction for Squirrel was that she was really Margot Robbie. Robbie also fit along with the clues of a figure skater (for “I, Tonya”) and being dolled up (for “Barbie”).

Robin Thicke joined in on the fun by naming Uma Thurman, who starred as Poison Ivy in “Batman & Robin.” “She is Swedish for Swedish meatballs,” he added in reference to a food clue. And she’s “so freaking tall,” chimed in Jenny.

For those counting at home, that’s six movie stars that the judges have guessed so far for the Squirrel: Naomi Watts, Katie Holmes, Michelle Monaghan, Renée Zellweger, Margot Robbie and Uma Thurman. Which one do YOU think it is?

Does Squirrel have what it takes to go the distance and take home the Golden Mask for Season 9? As a refresher, the eight winners so far have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

