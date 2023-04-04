‘The Masked Singer’ promises ‘classic, mysterious ending’ on WB Movie Night [WATCH]

Season 9 of “The Masked Singer” continues shaking things up on Wednesday, April 5 with its latest theme night: WB Movie Night. In a new promo for the wild and wacky reality TV show (watch above), Fox promises “action, suspense and intrigue” throughout the movie-themed hour, with a “classic, mysterious ending” that will “steal the show.” Excited yet? It’s almost time to shout “action!” on this week’s episode.

Two new performers — Dandelion and Mantis — will make their “TMS” debuts this week alongside our reigning champion, Doll. (Remember, the judges have guessed that Doll might be Gene Simmons, Tommy Lee or Sebastian Bach.) Two of these three costumed crooners will be forced to unmask, unless the panelists decide to ring their “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell for the third and final time this year. Recall that they previously saved Medusa in round one and Gargoyle in round two.

WB Movie Night wouldn’t be complete without Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger paying tribute to some of their favorite flicks of all time. In the video clip, they all duck bullets in slow-motion, “Matrix”-style, while Ken appears to be donning the costume of his “Hangover” character, Mr. Chow.

Dandelion will perform the classic tune “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” while the songs from Doll and Mantis have yet to be confirmed. Sit back, relax and chomp on popcorn as you watch “The Masked Singer’s” movie night, this Wednesday on Fox.

So far during Season 9, the theme nights have included ABBA Night, New York Night, DC Superheroes Night, Sesame Street Night, Country Night and ’80s Night, with Masked Singer in Space scheduled for April 12.

The ousted celebrities have been Dick Van Dyke (Gnome), Sara Evans (Mustang), Howie Mandel (Rock Lobster), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), George Wendt (Moose) and Christine Quinn (Scorpio).

