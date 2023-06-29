‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 reveals Apple TV+ premiere date, first photo of Jon Hamm

“The Morning Show” is coming back.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ revealed the third season of the Emmy Award-winning series will debut on September 13.

The series, the first major drama from Apple, has received 11 total Emmy nominations for its first two seasons with a win coming for Billy Crudup in Best Drama Supporting Actor during the 2020 ceremony. Other nominees for the series include stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, as well as Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, and Martin Short.

Here’s the logline for Season 3 of the show, which added Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Tig Notaro to the cast (Carell won’t appear in Season 3 as his character, spoiler alert, died in the second season):

“This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

“The Morning Show” Season 3 will debut with two episodes on September 13. New episodes will follow weekly on Wednesdays until the season finale on November 8.

The show’s second season unfolded in real time during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The season ended with Alex (Aniston) going on the air after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and Bradley (Witherspoon) and Cory (Crudup) in the midst of some complicated relationship dynamics.

In addition to Hamm, Beharie, and Notaro, Season 3 has another new face heavily involved with the series: Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, who replaced Kerry Ehrin as the show’s leader between seasons.

Previously, Apple also renewed “The Morning Show” for a fourth season.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions