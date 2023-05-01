‘The Morning Show’ has already been renewed for Season 4 – and here’s when Apple will release Season 3

Big news about Apple’s “The Morning Show” broke in the middle of the night.

Late on Sunday evening, Apple announced “The Morning Show” has been renewed for its fourth season – and that the upcoming third season will debut this fall. In addition to stars and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Season 3 will feature new cast members Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, as well as returning star Julianna Margulies, and recurring stars Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales. Emmy winner Billy Crudup and fellow actors Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden are also expected to return for Season 3.

The show’s second season, which wrapped up in 2021, directly addressed the coronavirus pandemic and also concluded the story arc for Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), the fictional morning show’s disgraced lead anchor who was fired for sexual misconduct and later died after driving his car off a cliff.

“The Morning Show” was Apple’s first major series as a streaming platform and has found critical and awards success since its debut. Crudup won an Emmy Award for Best Drama Supporting Actor at the 2020 Emmys and was a nominee again in 2022. Witherspoon, Aniston, Carell, and Duplass have all been nominated for Emmys as well – as were Harden and Martin Short as guest actors. The show’s first season was nominated for Best Drama Series.

Apple did not set an official date for the fall premiere of Season 3. Expect that soon.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions