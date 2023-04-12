‘The Penguin’ teaser: Max streaming service showcases Colin Farrell in series spinoff of ‘The Batman’ [Watch]

Colin Farrell was virtually unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, in 2022’s gritty “The Batman” film from Matt Reeves. Now they’re bringing the character to the new Max streaming service for an eight-episode series in 2024. An in-production preview of the series was unveiled on April 12 exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Watch it above.

In “The Batman,” Farrell played the Penguin as a lieutenant for crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) who ran Falcone’s Iceberg Lounge. Spoiler alert: Falcone doesn’t make it to the end of the film, perhaps opening the door for other criminals to take control of Gotham City’s underworld. The film earned a trio of Oscar nominations: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, the last of which was largely in recognition of the extensive prosthetics worn by Farrell.

It was a good year for Farrell overall. In addition to “The Batman,” he starred in the Independent Spirit Award-nominated film “After Yang” in 2022, and he received his very first Oscar nomination for his leading role as a man struggling to understand the end of his closest friendship in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” His previous TV credits include HBO’s “True Detective” and AMC+’s “The North Water.”

In addition to “The Batman,” Reeves is known for directing the films “Cloverfield,” “Let Me In,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.” On TV, he has also served as an executive producer of “Felicity,” “Tales from the Loop,” and “Away.” And of course this isn’t the first time the “Batman” universe has hit the small screen. We’ve been to Gotham before in the campy Adam West series, the classic FOX animated series from the 1990s, the Alfred prequel series “Pennyworth,” and the Jim Gordon prequel series “Gotham,” to name a few. How will this iteration compare?

