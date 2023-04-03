‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 14: Bianca and Raja sit down for recap of ‘Blame It on the Edit’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s fourteenth episode, season 3 winner, former “Pit Stop” host, and All Stars 7 consolation winner Raja stops by to “cut up” just before the “Grand Finale” in two weeks. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 14, Raja and Bianca agree that Anetra is a threat to Sasha Colby‘s chance at winning. Raja goes as far to say that Anetra is Sasha’s “only threat.” Despite seeing them as the only ones with a chance to win, Raja says that they are a great final four because they’re “very all powerful in their own way” because of their abilities and stories. Sprinkled throughout the episode, Bianca gets Raja to share some of her memories from season 3 like the filming of “Champion” and what it felt like to make it to the final four.

When it comes to Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Raja said she “love love loves” her because of how lovingly funny she is in her conniving behavior. Bianca agreed, and most of the other guests this season did too, that Mistress reminds them of the queens they know from working the bar and club circuit. Raja also loves Anetra’s “cat-like movements,” enjoys that Sasha was so sweet and sensitive on the show, and appreciates the adoration that RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage have for the youth and confidence that Luxx Noir London exhibits.

Hear more about Bianca and Raja's opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below

