‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 1: Bianca and Alaska recap ‘The Fame Games’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s premiere episode, All Stars 2 winner and former “Pit Stop” host Alaska returns to dish the opening moments of the new season. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 1, Bianca and Alaska started by critiquing the opening look choices that the queens made. Alaska was confused why Naysha Lopez put on a prison jumpsuit, favoring more the queens that extended their known brand in their looks, like Kahanna Montrese and Heidi N Closet. Alaska’s personal favorite though was Jaymes Mansfield‘s and Bianca preferred Jimbo for being different and fun. Then, for the “Famous Then” and “Famous Now” runway mini challenge, Alaska and Bianca both liked Alexis Michelle‘s looks most.

When it came to the maxi challenge and the preparation for it, Bianca wanted to cut Heidi a lot of slack for having to wrangle her group of girls during the choreography session while Jimbo and Jaymes took jabs at her decisions. Alaska understood the frustration of the other group when Jessica Wild wanted to add complicated movements instead of resting on the standard “drag moves” that would have been much easier. By the end of the episode, Alaska stuck to her Jaymes stanning by calling her the best of the runway while Bianca went for Kahanna. They both thought that Naysha was the most disappointing on the runway. For the elimination decision, Alaska says she would go “by the episode” and because Darienne Lake had a better package on the whole for the episode, Monica Beverly Hillz was the right choice to go.

Hear more about Bianca and Alaska’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below.

