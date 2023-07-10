‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 10: Bianca and Denali recap ‘The Letter ‘L”’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s ninth episode, former “All Stars” competitor, one-time host of “Pit Stop,” and season 13 alum Denali discusses where the competition stands as the makeover challenge brings the season down to two finalists. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the episode, Denali makes the statement that Kandy Muse is someone who is perfect for television and was made for a competition show like “Drag Race.” Denali was also sympathetic to the decisions that the girls are making in terms of the competition being hard to navigate — she said she understands why Heidi N Closet would be like “peace out” and why Alexis Michelle and Kandy would choose alliances over taking out “the competition” to avoid the negative fan reactions that queens on past seasons have received for doing that.

When it came to the makeover challenge, both Bianca and Denali agreed that the looks Jimbo put together for her and Sissy Delicious were not good because they’re not up to Jimbo’s standards. They agreed with the judges that Kandy and Kookie Muse looked the best and most confident on the runway and that Jessica Wild and Kitty Wild did a decent job. They were pleased with Kandy being named the top all star and think that she “played the game really well” all season, but when it came to the lip sync against Priyanka, they were underwhelmed by Kandy’s performance. Their gag was that Kandy eliminated Jessica instead of Jimbo, thinking that it would have better for her to eliminate the queen with more challenge wins and on a personal level they were rooting for Jessica to win.

Hear more about Bianca and Denali’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below. Also check out past installments of “The Pit Stop”: episode 1 with Alaska, episode 2 with Kylie Sonique Love, episode 3 with Sugar & Spice, episode 4 with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, episode 5 with Kornbread Jeté, episode 6 with Peppermint, episode 7 with Deja Skye, episode 8 with Valentina, and episode 9 with Manila Luzon.

