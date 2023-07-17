‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 11: Bianca and Symone recap ‘The Fame Games Variety Extravaganza’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s tenth episode, season 13 champion and current fashion world “It Girl” Symone discuss the variety show featuring this season’s eliminated queens. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the episode, Symone was “ready to talk smack,” even about her season 13 sisters Kandy Muse and LaLa Ri. Symone said that Jimbo was a frontrunner “out the gate” from the moment she walked into the Werk Room in a nude body suit and flip flops. Bianca was still rooting for Jessica Wild and thought she could have won until Kandy eliminated her last week. Given the actual top two, Symone said she figured they would be there at the end, but they were both surprised that they actually stuck to their alliance. Symone said she also would have kept Jimbo, as Kandy did, because she genuinely wants to go against the best and would have preferred to lose to someone she’s close to than someone she’s not. Symone called Jimbo a “creative force” and thinks that Kandy “elevated herself” in order to deserve to be in the finale.

When it came to the challenge, Symone told Bianca that comedy is a risky choice for the variety show, but because it was Darienne Lake doing stand up she was confident it would be a success. In their actual 1 minute performances, Symone’s tops were Jessica, Jaymes Mansfield and LaLa. Bianca liked LaLa as well, but clocked her once again for not having big enough earrings yet again on stage. Bianca liked Kahanna Montrese‘s cheerleading routine and Darienne’s stand up because they were both different. As far as the “Fame Games” vote, Symone and Bianca think that the queens eliminated later in the season will have a better chance because of recency bias and sympathy for them having gotten so close to the finale.

Hear more about Bianca and Symone’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below. Also check out past installments of “The Pit Stop”: episode 1 with Alaska, episode 2 with Kylie Sonique Love, episode 3 with Sugar & Spice, episode 4 with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, episode 5 with Kornbread Jeté, episode 6 with Peppermint, episode 7 with Deja Skye, episode 8 with Valentina, episode 9 with Manila Luzon, and episode 10 with Denali.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.