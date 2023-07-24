‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 12: Bianca and Ts Madison recap ‘Grand Finale’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s twelfth episode, series judge Ts Madison talks about the conclusion to the season where Jimbo was finally crowned. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the finale, Bianca pointed out that Ts appearing on the recap series is the first time they’ve ever had a permanent Drag Race judge stop by to give their up close and unbiased opinion. Ts said that the biggest perk of the job as a judge is getting to see the queens do what they do, but she wishes she could sit at the dais for an entire season to really get to see the full growth of everyone competing. She explains that seeing the transformation excites her because as an older mentor to the girls she cares deeply about their ability to become stars. She referred to the rusical as one of her favorite episodes of the season and that overall she really liked the season. She agreed with the final two of Jimbo and Kandy Muse, but also liked Jessica Wild as well.

When it came to the final challenge, Ts told Bianca that she would have liked to see Jimbo and Kandy write their own songs and perform them live (with autotune) instead of having all that work done for them. Ts called Jimbo’s performance “nice” and said it looked great, but in comparison both her and Bianca preferred Kandy’s number. On the runway, they thought the opposite–Jimbo’s was amazing while Kandy’s final look had issues. When it came to the winners LaLa Ri and Jimbo, the girls were happy that the rightful queens won the two prizes of the season.

