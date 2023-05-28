‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 4: Bianca and Mistress Isabelle Brooks recap ‘Screen Queens’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s fourth episode, season 15 finalist Mistress Isabelle Brooks makes her series debut to go toe-to-toe with Bianca’s clownery. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Outside of their recap of episode 4, Bianca and Mistress cut it up with one another about season 15 and how Mistress wishes she would have won or at least been given Miss Congeniality over Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. The chemistry between the two of them was unreal, forcing Mistress to exit her “angelic era” just for the show. When it came to the actual episode, Mistress said she would have wanted to be in the group with Jimbo, Jessica Wild and Kandy Muse. After seeing the trailers, Mistress said their’s was the best because they had the best all-around members and the best concept. On the flip side, she thought the execution of “Get Off Island” was poor despite having an okay idea and she expected more from Alexis Michelle and had nothing nice to say about Jaymes Mansfield‘s performance.

Following the runway presentation, Mistress thought Jimbo had the strongest look and Jaymes had the weakest because it didn’t fit the prompt. Both Mistress and Bianca thought that Alexis threw Darienne Lake under the bus in front of the judges and they were disappointed that Darienne didn’t defend herself and put Alexis right back in her place. They weren’t impressed by the lip sync between Jimbo and Shannel, saying that they both did okay, but agreed with the judges that Shannel won and disagreed with the group decision to send Darienne home instead of the bigger threat Alexis. Mistress made it very clear that if/when she’s on “All Stars,” she’ll play competitively and not necessarily go by track record.

Hear more about Bianca and Mistress’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below. Also check out past installments of “The Pit Stop”: episode 1 with Alaska, episode 2 with Kylie Sonique Love, and episode 3 with Sugar & Spice.

