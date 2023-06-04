‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 5: Bianca and Kornbread Jeté recap ‘Snatch Game of Love’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s fifth episode, season 14 Miss Congeniality Kornbread Jeté makes her series debut to give us their thoughts on a “messy” episode of “Snatch Game of Love.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap, Kornbread thought that queens who won their original “Snatch Game” competitions had the bigger task to live up to the expectation and queens who hadn’t competed in it before, like LaLa Ri, were in a better position to perform well. Kornbread never got to do “Snatch Game” herself and told Bianca that she had planned to perform as Leslie Jordan or the Tiger King. On this cast, Kornbread was excited to see Jimbo do Shirley Temple, but agreed that Kahanna Montrese doing Coco Montrese was only a good idea “in theory.” Overall, in group one Kornbread’s favorite was Jaymes Mansfield as Jennifer Coolidge and in group two Jimbo as Shirley because of the tap dancing moment.

When it came to Heidi N Closet‘s decision to leave the competition, Kornbread liked to see the whole drama unfold, but both her and Bianca could not understand Alexis Michelle‘s part in the whole conversation. They thought that Alexis got scared off by Kandy Muse and folded under the pressure which left Heidi on her own. Kornbread said that Heidi should have just taken a breath and let it pass over and they were shocked that it ended with Heidi actually leaving. That being said, both Bianca and Kornbread believe that Kandy actually said what Heidi was claiming she did and Kornbread added that she would have said Jimbo was competition and needs to go, too.

Hear more about Bianca and Kornbread’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below. Also check out past installments of “The Pit Stop”: episode 1 with Alaska, episode 2 with Kylie Sonique Love, episode 3 with Sugar & Spice, and episode 4 with Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

