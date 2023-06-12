‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 6: Bianca and Peppermint recap ‘JOAN: The Unauthorized Rusical’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s sixth episode, Bianca’s fellow New York City legend and friend of nearly 20 years Peppermint shares her thoughts about “JOAN: The Unauthorized Rusical.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the episode, Peppermint said that she actually likes when alliances form in all star seasons, but Bianca took issue with Kandy Muse changing up the rules of going by track record when she made her elimination decision this week. They also discussed that Jimbo is the clear front runner after getting her third challenge win and that Kahanna Montrese is on thin ice based on track record alone. Peppermint thinks that at the start of the competition the queens should go by track record until it gets to the end when they inevitably have to turn on each other.

When it came to the Joan Crawford rusical and the Grace Jones runway, Peppermint remembered what it was like to choose the roles for the rusical during her original season and how it left her with her least desired choice. They thought that Kandy, Alexis Michelle and LaLa Ri stood out in the challenge and that Kahanna and Jaymes Mansfield dropped the ball on looks that did not read enough as Grace Jones. They didn’t agree with all of the judges’ critiques and decisions, but ultimately did agree that Kandy deserved the win and that Kahanna and Jaymes belonged in the bottom.

Hear more about Bianca and Peppermint’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below. Also check out past installments of “The Pit Stop”: episode 1 with Alaska, episode 2 with Kylie Sonique Love, episode 3 with Sugar & Spice, episode 4 with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and episode 5 with Kornbread Jeté.

