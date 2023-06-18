‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 7: Bianca and Deja Skye recap ‘Forensic Queens’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s seventh episode, season 14 alum Deja Skye makes her “Pit Stop” debut to chat about “Forensic Queens.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the episode, Deja tells Bianca that she thinks Kahanna Montrese has been “killing it” on the runway and that Jessica Wild is the one keeping her entertained. Still, Bianca found time to point out how big of a fan Deja is of Bianca and then continued to make Deja fall out of her chair laughing throughout the episode. In their calmer moments, Deja was able to explain to Bianca that like Peppermint last week, the game should not be based on track record and each queen should play for themselves. Deja said that she’d vote “fairly” at the beginning of the season, but toward the end of the season “Jimbo‘s gone.”

When it came to the improv challenge, Bianca was concerned that a lot of queens don’t do improvisation well and that the key to succeeding at it is listening. Deja agreed, adding that you have make a scene with another person “feel organic.” Bianca thought Jessica was really strong in the challenge and Deja picked LaLa Ri as the standout. On the runway, Kahanna had Deja’s favorite look while Bianca stuck with Jessica as her top performer overall. Deja thought Kandy Muse was the least impressive on the runway, but she and Bianca both agreed with the judges that the bottom two overall were Kahanna and Alexis Michelle.

Hear more about Bianca and Deja's opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below.

