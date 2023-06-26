‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 8: Bianca and Valentina recap ‘You’re a Winner Baby!’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s eighth episode, host of the new series “Drag Race México” and fan favorite queen Valentina stops by to chat about “You’re a Winner Baby!” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the episode, Valentina told Bianca that design challenges don’t frighten her because she’s been able to pull things out, but she also admitted to leaning in to her delusional side and accepting help from other queens. She said that for this challenge she would have wanted Trinity the Tuck‘s trunk, especially considering she’s a queen that helped her create a garment in a design challenge on season 9. When it comes to the trunks LaLa Ri gave to each of the girls, Bianca and Valentina both thought she was fairly diplomatic about it. Valentina also made it very clear that she’s rooting for Jessica Wild and would like to see her win.

Valentina finds it questionable that any of the girls are worried about how well Jimbo is doing in the competition and instead should be focusing on themselves and how they’re presenting themselves. From her perspective, the show is an opportunity to gain an audience that can be leveraged outside of the show to build your career. For this challenge, Valentina and Bianca were not overly impressed with the execution of Jimbo’s full body suit look and instead preferred Alexis Michelle‘s ensemble. Ultimately they agreed with the judges that Alexis was the deserved challenge winner and that LaLa was properly placed in the bottom, but Bianca thinks that Jimbo should have been in the bottom with her instead of Kandy Muse.

Hear more about Bianca and Valentina’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below. Also check out past installments of “The Pit Stop”: episode 1 with Alaska, episode 2 with Kylie Sonique Love, episode 3 with Sugar & Spice, episode 4 with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, episode 5 with Kornbread Jeté, episode 6 with Peppermint, and episode 7 with Deja Skye.

