‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race All Stars 8’ episode 9: Bianca and Manila Luzon recap ‘Carson Kressley, This Is Your Gay Life’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s ninth episode, former “All Stars” competitor, one-time host of “Pit Stop,” and season 3 runner-up Manila Luzon stops by to give Bianca her takes on the roast of Carson Kressley. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the episode, Manila and Bianca gave Alexis Michelle a hard time about her decision to eliminate LaLa Ri last week; Manila’s point being that if Alexis truly had a crush on her then she should have saved her just as a way of flirting! Bianca thought Alexis built a tactic that isn’t very strategic and suggested that perhaps Kandy Muse has a stronger hold over Alexis than we were aware of. Manila considered whether or not the queens might think that Kandy is the perfect one to take to the finale, anticipating that she’d be easier to beat than the others.

When it came to the roasting challenge, Manila thought that Jessica Wild stood out for being “effortlessly hilarious” and “just hateful enough.” Bianca agreed and asserted that Jessica should have won over Jimbo, despite thinking that Jimbo was also “brilliant.” They both thought that Jimbo’s set was good enough to have done without the Joan Rivers impersonation. On the runway, they remained fans of Jessica this week and could list things that were wrong with what Kandy wore. Bianca had to cut Jimbo down a peg for not wearing earrings and being disproportionate with a look that Bianca called “glamorous.” For the week, Bianca and Manila would have picked Jessica as the winner and it would have placed Jimbo in the elimination chair for the first time this season.

Hear more about Bianca and Manila's opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Also check out past installments of "The Pit Stop": episode 1 with Alaska, episode 2 with Kylie Sonique Love, episode 3 with Sugar & Spice, episode 4 with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, episode 5 with Kornbread Jeté, episode 6 with Peppermint, episode 7 with Deja Skye, and episode 8 with Valentina.

