‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episodes 1 and 2: Bianca is joined by Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme for colorful recap of premiere

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s premiere two-parter, recent second-time winner Jinkx Monsoon and bestie BenDeLaCreme appear for a colorfully supersized rundown of the two-hour season premiere. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

First appearing on the show in seasons 5 and 6, Bianca, Jinkx and Ben all bring a wealth of knowledge about the Drag Race multiverse to their understanding of the experience the new queens are having on season 15. As self-described “pre-historic” queens, the three legends share their interesting takes on the younger queens like the twins Sugar and Spice who gained popularity on TikTok and wonder why it matters to Irene Dubois that Luxx Noir London‘s wig is or is not 40 inches long. The twins factored in to a lot of the commentary, including a discussion on how the other girls might be threatened by the pair and a tangent on the importance of being able to get ready in a short amount of time.

When it came to the talent performances, some of their favorites were from Anetra, Jax, and Marcia Marcia Marcia because they all incorporated more than just a lip sync and a dance in to their talent. Jinkx said that it’s important to add something unique and to show that you put thought and time into what you’re executing. They were in agreement with the judges that the struggling queens were Loosey DaLuca, Irene and Amethyst.

Hear more about Bianca, Jinkx and Ben’s opinions on the introduction of the new 16 queens by watching the full episode above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and by checking out our reality TV forum.

