‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 10: Bianca and Jaida Essence Hall sit down for recap of ’50/50’s Most Gagworthy Stars’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s tenth episode, season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall takes a break from her gig doing “Drag Race Live” in Vegas to make her first appearance on the recap series. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 10, Jaida agrees with the growing consensus that Mistress Isabelle Brooks serving shade is not mean-spirited, but entertaining in the way it’s “giving old drag.” Jaida appreciates her Texas attitude and that there’s a foundation in being real and sisterly. Bianca maintains that Loosey LaDuca and Marcia Marcia Marcia are too concerned with whether or not they place in the top and need to just be relieved to be safe. Still, Jaida believes that Loosey can still “rise like a phoenix” and earn another top spot before the end of the season.

About the interview challenge, Jaida expresses that having a big personality and being silly is a good start toward success. For her, Team Love Connie was not successful and she and Bianca were both surprised that Mistress struggled considering how talkative of a person she’s been. They thought Loosey was the strongest in the challenge, but Anetra was also able to overcome initial nerves to settle into a good spot. On the runway, Marcia was their least favorite and they agreed with the judges that Sasha Colby deserved the win because her runway was so strong.

Hear more about Bianca and Jaida's opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and then check out the other episodes of "The Pit Stop": episode 9 with Alyssa Edwards, episode 8 with Brooke Lynn Hytes, episode 7 with Kandy Muse, episode 6 with Mariah Balenciaga, episode 5 with Detox, episode 4 with Adore Delano, episode 3 with Scarlet Envy; episodes 1 and 2 with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

