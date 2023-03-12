‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 11: Bianca and Plastique Tiara sit down for recap of ‘Two Queens, One Joke’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s eleventh episode, Plastique Tiara makes her “Pit Stop” debut following appearances in many “Drag Race” tours since her time on season 11. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 11, Plastique is not shy about her dislike for Salina EsTitties, saying she doesn’t deserve to have survived three lip syncs and feels the “execution is just not there” on the runway. She also has harsh words for “pick me girl” Loosey LaDuca and Luxx Noir London who suffers from “self-delusion.”

Despite their concerns for their personalities, when it came to the comedy challenge, Bianca and Plastique thought that Loosey and Luxx were in the best position to do really well in the challenge after seeing their rehearsal footage with Michelle Visage and Ali Wong. They weren’t surprised that the two of them were declared joint winners or that Marcia Marcia Marcia succumbed to the pressure of having to perform solo and was eliminated by Anetra in an exciting Lip Sync for Your Life.

Hear more about Bianca and Plastique’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and then check out the other episodes of “The Pit Stop”: episode 10 with Jaida Essence Hall, episode 9 with Alyssa Edwards, episode 8 with Brooke Lynn Hytes, episode 7 with Kandy Muse, episode 6 with Mariah Balenciaga, episode 5 with Detox, episode 4 with Adore Delano, episode 3 with Scarlet Envy; episodes 1 and 2 with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.