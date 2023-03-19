‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 12: Bianca and Laganja Estranja sit down for recap of ‘Wigloose: The Rusical!’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s twelfth episode, Laganja Estranja and Bianca start a rumor about a never-aired lip sync between the two of them on season 6, among other things. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 12, Laganja names Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London as her two faves of the season, though she likes all of the top six. Bianca liked that for once her guest didn’t name Sasha Colby as her favorite, though admittedly they both are rooting for her. One thing Laganja and Bianca are tired of hearing from the girls is their “in my __ era” tag line that they say has been run in to the ground by this point. On that topic, there is no way that Mistress is “in her congenial era” and Laganja says the other girls should have been threatened by her from the start because of how classic her drag is.

Laganja was really excited to see the fight over the lead role between Luxx and Loosey LaDuca because she thinks there hasn’t been enough “rattlesnakes” this season. Laganja defends the impression that Loosey is being fake, saying that she thinks Loosey believes that she’s being genuine. The topic of the rusical was indeed timely considering the drag bans being enacted across the country and Laganja spoke eloquently about the impact that the bans will have on her career as well as her very existence as a trans woman. That being said, Laganja admitted that “Wigloose” was not one of her favorite rusicals, but that Luxx was her standout.

Hear more about Bianca and Laganja's opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below

