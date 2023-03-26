‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 13: Bianca and Naomi Smalls sit down for recap of ‘Teacher Makeovers’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s thirteenth episode, Naomi Smalls returns to the recap show as a two-time makeover challenge winner herself. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 13, both Naomi and Bianca say that they expected one of the twins to make the top five instead of the five that actually made it to this episode. Naomi said that Sugar is great at comedic timing, but Spice is more polished in her looks and so either could have been the one to make it this far. Like other queens before her, Naomi also took offense to queens like Luxx Noir London and Loosey LaDuca being so pressed about their placements, especially Loosey trying to count mini challenge wins in her record. They did appreciate though that Loosey was self-aware enough in this week’s mini challenge to know the other girls would choose her again as the queen they expect to go home next.

When it came to the makeover challenge, Naomi said that being paired with a person that looks like you is irrelevant to the challenge and that if you do well then you can build a family resemblance with anyone. Bianca liked that Sasha Colby decided to pad for the first time because it gave her the opportunity to really match her teacher body for body and showed that she continues to be a queen that steps out of her comfort zone. On the runway, they both hated what Luxx put together with her teacher and agree that Anetra was the strongest this week.

Hear more about Bianca and Naomi’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and then check out the other episodes of “The Pit Stop”: episode 12 with Laganja Estranja, episode 11 with Plastique Tiara, episode 10 with Jaida Essence Hall, episode 9 with Alyssa Edwards, episode 8 with Brooke Lynn Hytes, episode 7 with Kandy Muse, episode 6 with Mariah Balenciaga, episode 5 with Detox, episode 4 with Adore Delano, episode 3 with Scarlet Envy; episodes 1 and 2 with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.