‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 3: Bianca and Scarlet Envy share a love for Sasha Colby

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s third episode, two-time competitor Scarlet Envy makes her “Pit Stop” debut to find out that her and Bianca don’t see eye to eye on many of the show’s topics. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 3, Bianca and Scarlet discuss the merits of comedy and how one should approach the challenge of improvisation. Bianca feigns surprise over Scarlet saying Loosey LaDuca isn’t wrong for finding inspiration to compete through being pissed off, admitting she enjoyed group challenges, and has a preference for Spice over Sugar. The two queens finally found common ground in their love of Sasha Colby‘s performance in the infomercial, agreeing that her neck snap bit was brilliant comedy.

While reviewing the runway looks, they continued to agree on Sasha’s presentation and in their confusion over Salina EsTittie‘s street lamp/street sign idea. Their other “top tier” runway looks were from Spice, Loosey, and Sugar and their bottoms were Marcia Marcia Marcia, Princess Poppy and Jax. Following the judges’ critique, Bianca and Scarlet called it “fair” that Sasha was this week’s winner and agreed with their assessment that Poppy and Amethyst deserved to be the bottom two.

Hear more about Bianca and Scarlet’s opinions on the episode by watching the full episode above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and then check out the other episodes of “The Pit Stop”: episodes 1 and 2 with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

