‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 5: Bianca and Detox sit down for recap of ‘House of Fashion’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s fifth episode, Detox returns to the show after being the first ever guest on the show when Kingsley was recapping season 8 in 2016. And as a runner-up herself, Detox makes it clear to the season 15 girls that who got second place doesn’t matter. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 5, Bianca and Detox reflect on their own original seasons which are now both nearing their 10 year anniversary. They both loved the “Reading Is Fundamental” mini challenge because it’s a chance to express banter with her cast mates and also to get to know them better. Of this season’s girls, they liked the Luxx Noir London read of Marcia Marcia Marcia shopping at Marshall’s and the one Mistress Isabelle Brooks had for Anetra‘s duck beak. After Loosey LaDuca was declared the reading winner, Detox thought that she’d for sure “peacock” with confidence following two significant comedy challenge wins.

When it came to the design challenge, Detox appreciated the added twist of making it a collaborative challenge for once with the cohesive collection concept. One benefit to that would be your access to help from your team, but Detox wondered if the queens thought “Do I even bother helping?” when it came to Amethyst‘s need for help. On the runway, they enjoyed some of the looks from House of Visage, but missed any scope of cohesion in their vision. The House of Kressley was “giving looks, but not fashion” and the House of Mathews was “super cute.” They agreed with the judges that Luxx was the undisputed winner of the challenge and that Amethyst and Salina EsTitties belonged in the bottom.

Hear more about Bianca and Detox’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and then check out the other episodes of “The Pit Stop”: episode 4 with Adore Delano, episode 3 with Scarlet Envy; episodes 1 and 2 with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

