‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 6: Bianca and Mariah Balenciaga sit down for recap of ‘Old Friends Gold’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s sixth episode, Mariah Balenciaga sits down to report on a “golden gals” challenge after being eliminated for one on “All Stars 5.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 6, Mariah says if she was on this cast she would have liked to work in a girl group with Sasha Colby, Salina EsTitties and Anetra and would have preferred to be in the country genre. They think that none of the girls wanting country showed their lack of experience in knowing what would work well for the show, but ultimately the genre doesn’t matter as much as knowing what to do with what you’re given. By the point the girls got to the recording session and choreography, Mariah saw the writing on the wall for Robin Fierce who was clearly struggling.

When it came to the tension between Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx laced throughout the episode, both Bianca and Mariah think it is “all in good fun” and that it is just standard queenly banter going on between them. By the end of the episode, they see that Malaysia is starting to grow on Mistress and they’re excited to see how their friendship continues to unfold.

In the challenge and on the runway, Mariah was particularly harsh on both Marcia Marcia Marcia and Anetra. They don’t think either of them dressed to fit the catwalk category and their outfits were not good enough to save their poor performances in the challenge. Though she wasn’t a fan of Aura Mayari in the challenge, Mariah ultimately agreed with the judges’ decision to declare her the winner, but disagreed with the elimination of Robin over Jax.

Hear more about Bianca and Mariah's opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above.

