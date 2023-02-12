‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 7: Bianca and Kandy Muse sit down for recap of ‘The Daytona Wind 2’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s seventh episode, Kandy Muse makes her “Pit Stop” debut to offer some sage advice to the new Ru girls about how to manage their social media, among other things. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 7, Kandy and Bianca admit to the fact that sometimes feelings get hurt in the heat of the competition and that partially explains the flare up between Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. Kandy even talks about her own fight with Tamisha Iman — she says she felt bad about it in the moment, but once she saw how much of a hot topic it became once it aired she felt better about it for the entertainment value. She goes on to point out that when you’re in the competition you shouldn’t prioritize friendships anyway and focus on how you’re doing in the competition.

When it came to the challenge, Kandy’s advice was to remember to “play it stupid.” In that regard, she declares herself a stan of Mistress who she thinks navigates the competition in the right way and executes her lead role in the challenge well. Bianca praised Anetra and Marcia Marcia Marcia for working so well together while Kandy didn’t hesitate to take digs at Jax for making “no effort” and Aura Mayari for struggling to show her best self across the entire competition. By the end of their recap, Kandy and Bianca mostly agreed with the judges’ decision that Jax and Aura were the bottom two and that Jax overshadowed Aura in the lip sync.

Hear more about Bianca and Kandy's opinions on the episode and the runway presentation by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below

