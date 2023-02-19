‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 8: Bianca and Brooke Lynn Hytes sit down for recap of ‘LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s eighth episode, Brooke Lynn Hytes stops by as a lip sync assassin in her own right to critique this season’s ultimate performance extravaganza. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 8, Brooke Lynn tells Bianca that it’s refreshing to see a crop of queens this season that “aren’t afraid to say shit.” In that spirit, Brooke Lynn doesn’t shy away from doing it herself when she openly recommends to Loosey LaDuca that she “chills out and takes a breath.” What she doesn’t like is that its’ so clear how badly she wants to win and thinks she just needs to relax a little bit. On the opposite end of the spectrum, she speaks highly of Mistress Isabelle Brooks for bringing “old school drag” back to the show.

When it came to the smackdown, Brooke Lynn said she would have chosen to go against Spice and would have avoided being paired with Sasha Colby and Anetra. Bianca said that she would have preferred to be the queen to choose the song so that she could size up her competitor and throw a disadvantage at them. After watching the whole tournament of performances, the judges’ decisions they disagreed with were Loosey beating Spice, were on the fence about Malaysia Babydoll Foxx beating Spice, and Luxx Noir London winning the three-way over Anetra and Jax.

Hear more about Bianca and Brooke Lynn’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and then check out the other episodes of “The Pit Stop”: episode 7 with Kandy Muse, episode 6 with Mariah Balenciaga, episode 5 with Detox, episode 4 with Adore Delano, episode 3 with Scarlet Envy; episodes 1 and 2 with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

