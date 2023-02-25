‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 9: Bianca and Alyssa Edwards sit down for recap of ‘The Crystal Ball’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s ninth episode, Alyssa Edwards who was Bianca’s dream guest to celebrate the 200th episode and 15th anniversary of the series. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 9, Alyssa told Bianca that her favorite episode of Drag Race was when she got to portray Annie Oakley to which Bianca replies that it is indeed “comedy gold.” When it comes to this season and cast, Alyssa is full of love for Sasha Colby‘s performance quality, wants to know more about the “endearing” Mistress Isabelle Brooks, thinks the twins are great TV, and resonates with Anetra‘s family story.

For their recap of the ball challenge, Bianca and Alyssa took a look at each of the queens one by one. They gave Mistress “tens across the board” for oozing confidence and were confused that Luxx Noir London was “just safe” instead of being in the top. They did not agree with the judges about their critiques for Spice because they think the crystallized look she created was actually quite good and Bianca took issue with the judges’ love for Sasha’s first look because she wasn’t sold on it. Overall, they think Spice should have been safe and Loosey LaDuca or Malaysia Babydoll Foxx should have been in the bottom with Salina EsTitties.

Hear more about Bianca and Alyssa’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and then check out the other episodes of “The Pit Stop”: episode 8 with Brooke Lynn Hytes, episode 7 with Kandy Muse, episode 6 with Mariah Balenciaga, episode 5 with Detox, episode 4 with Adore Delano, episode 3 with Scarlet Envy; episodes 1 and 2 with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

