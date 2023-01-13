‘The Quiet Girl’ reviews: Irish-language Oscar contender is an ‘overwhelmingly emotional experience of joy and devastation’

Recently shortlisted as a contender for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards, “The Quiet Girl” has been receiving loud cheers from critics worldwide. The Irish-language film directed by Colm Bairéad holds an impressive score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus saying, “A remarkable debut for writer-director Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl offers a deceptively simple reminder that the smallest stories can leave a large emotional impact.”



Set in rural Ireland in 1981, a quiet, neglected girl named Cáit (Catherine Clinch) is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one. The film was initially released stateside in New York and Los Angeles on December 16. Read our review roundup below.

Mark Dujsik of Mark Reviews Movies gave the film a perfect score stating, “This is a lovely, heartbreaking film about loneliness and how simple acts of connection can at least start to break through the shells of despair, pain, and grief.” He adds, “Just as the events and acts within the story itself, though, the simple things often say more than any grand gesture or big speech ever could. Even though this is the filmmaker’s narrative feature debut, Bairéad shows himself to possess a complete understanding of and a full command over that idea, as well as a means of storytelling that embraces the notion in its every frame.” Clinch is also praised for her impressive film debut. In the end, “’The Quiet Girl’ itself becomes an overwhelmingly emotional experience of joy and devastation and, ultimately, the uncertainty of what will happen to the only certainty in the lives of these people—that they love each other.”

Dennis Schwartz of Dennis Schwartz Movie Reviews writes, “First-time feature director Colm Bairead, with a background in television and documentaries, helms an exceptionally good understated period drama, that’s emotionally impactful, as seen through a young girl’s eyes. His film is a must see one of penetrating beauty and wisdom. It’s based on the 2010 short story ‘Foster’ by Claire Keegan.” Schwartz adds, “The performance by its star, 12-year-old newcomer Catherine Clinch, is unforgettable, as she plays a 10-year-old loner.” We a child learning the difference between being in a loving home versus one where she is overlooked. “Whether this will carry over to her adult life we don’t know, but are quite sure she will remember this childhood experience.”

Markie Robson-Scott of The Arts Desk begins by highlighting the source material that led to this film before adding “Much of the dialogue in Colm Bairéad’s beautiful, mainly Irish-language film, which is in many ways about the power of silence, is reproduced unchanged from Keegan’s book.” The realization that parents can be abusive without physically harming a child is not lost. “As Cáit gives Seán a last hug at the gate, murmuring ‘Daddy,’ as her father stomps down the road towards them threateningly, you know that, with luck, this summer will give her an injection of strength. It’s a moving end to a wonderfully understated, spiritual film.”

Amy Smith of Next Best Picture praises the contribution of Irish cinema in 2022, saying, “Ireland proved to have a lot of confidence in their official submission for this year’s Best International Feature Film race at the Academy Awards with ‘The Quiet Girl,’ the first film in the Irish language to make over €1m ($971,000) at the worldwide box office.” Smith continues, “In fact, Ireland was the first country this year to announce its film selection, giving the film an early boost in the Best International Feature Oscar race and allowing critics and voters a chance to catch up with it before any other contenders were officially announced.” She adds, “Director Colm Bairéad’s screenplay does steer away from the stereotypes when the Cinnsealach household is introduced, as it is refreshing to see a difference in perspective between Eibhlin and Seán with this change in their life. The dynamic between Seán and Cáit becomes the film’s main storyline, and Bairéad knows precisely where to tug at the heartstrings to maximum impact in the subtlest of ways.” It’s “a phenomenal exercise in modest filmmaking, rich with nuance and sophistication.”

