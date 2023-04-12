‘The Regime’ trailer: Kate Winslet takes charge in HBO satire from a ‘Succession’ writer [Watch]

Kate Winslet will suffer no fools in the new HBO limited series “The Regime.”

During Wednesday’s massive Warner Bros. Discovery information dump about the new streaming service Max (a rebrand of HBO Max that also includes Discovery content), the media company released the first trailer for the political satire from “Succession” writer Will Tracy.

Formerly called “The Palace,” the series focuses on a single year “within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.”

Winslet plays the show’s lead, the dictator of a fictional European country. The all-star supporting cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Best Actress nominee Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant. Other actors in the cast include Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood.

Tracy — the writer behind two beloved “Succession” episodes (“Tern Haven” in Season 2 and “What It Takes” in Season 3), as well as last year’s “The Menu” — wrote the show and is an executive producer and showrunner. Stephen Frears is also an executive producer and a director. The other director is Jessica Hobbs, an Emmy winner for “The Crown.”

Winslet has had great success with HBO, winning two Emmys for the network with “Mare of Easttown” and “Mildred Pierce.”

“The Regime” doesn’t have a release date yet but the trailer promises it will reign in 2024.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions