‘The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy’ says ‘Hei’ to Emmys by submitting Finland episode

Apple TV Plus is hoping to take a bite out of this year’s Best Unstructured Reality Program Emmy race. “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” stars four-time Emmy winner Eugene Levy (“SCTV Network,” “Schitt’s Creek”) as he travels the globe and visits some of the most beautiful hotels, locations and cultures, all while conquering his personal fears (watch the video trailer above). The streamer has decided to submit the Finland episode for Emmys consideration, Gold Derby has learned exclusively.

Each of the eight episodes of “The Reluctant Traveler” takes place in an entirely new destination: Finland, Costa Rica, Venice, Utah, Maldives, South Africa, Lisbon and Tokyo. The unscripted series, which boasts the cheeky tagline “Time to get lost,” originally premiered on February 24 and was picked up for a second season on April 24.

During the Emmy-eligible episode that’s set in Lapland, Finland, Levy declares, “I’m in the Arctic Circle and the big question for me is, why? I’m not a winter person. I don’t ski. I don’t skate. I don’t even make snowballs anymore.” Later, the 75-year-old actor fully engages in the Finnish lifestyle by ice fishing, eating half-raw reindeer meat, driving a husky sleigh, taste-testing vodka, and swimming in a frozen lake (while wearing a warm suit). The theme of the episode is “sisu,” which roughly translates to a person’s inner bravery, resilience and grit. Watch a video clip at Apple’s FYC website where Levy drives the husky sleigh.

Here is how Apple describes the series: “Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!”

Read on for a closer look at the other Season 1 episodes of “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy”:

EPISODE 102: Costa Rica

Eugene journeys into the jungle, where he sleeps among the trees, comes face-to-face with deadly wildlife, and conquers a major fear.

EPISODE 103: Venice

In Italy’s most visited city, Eugene checks into the historic Gritti Palace, bonds with a gondolier, and reminisces about working with his son, Daniel.

EPISODE 104: Utah

An anxious helicopter tour lands Eugene at Amangiri, where he takes in the desert’s beauty and connects with the surrounding Navajo Nation.

EPISODE 105: Maldives

Hoping to earn his sea legs, Eugene arrives at the ultra-luxurious Kudadoo—a personalized island resort that provides “anything, anytime, anywhere.”

EPISODE 106: South Africa

Eugene checks into a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park and explores the wonders of wildlife with animal conservationists.

EPISODE 107: Lisbon

Things take a spicy turn in Lisbon, where Eugene learns to make peri-peri sauce. Also on the menu? Sailing, tile painting, and a musical collaboration.

EPISODE 108: Tokyo

Inspired by his son, Eugene makes his way to Tokyo for noodle slurping, sumo wrestling, typhoon training, and a stay at HOSHINOYA.

