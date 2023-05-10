‘The Rings of Power’: Morfydd Clark makes role originated by Cate Blanchett her own

Double Oscar winner Cate Blanchett had one of her first big film successes as the ethereal Galadriel in Peter Jackson‘s seminal “The Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy. Stepping into this role in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” must have been daunting for Morfydd Clark but she pulls it off admirably.

Set thousands of years before Jackson’s movies saw Frodo and Sam journey through Middle Earth to take the one ring to Mordor, “The Rings of Power” follows a collection of Middle Earth beings from dwarves and elves to humans and Harfoots as an ancient evil re-emerges in Middle Earth. Clark plays a younger version of Galadriel and makes the character entirely her own.

Blanchett’s older, wiser, more-experienced Galadriel was poetic, graceful, other-worldly, balanced, and celestial. But Clark’s Galadriel is a more boisterous incarnation — she has grit and brutality, persistence, and dogged determination. She also has a headstrong willfulness and, almost, an air of arrogance. It makes for a commanding character and Clark comes out of the series as the best thing about it, critics all agree.

Ben Sledge (The Gamer) observed that “Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel is the perfect lead” in this Tolkien series. He wrote: “Morfydd Clark is incredibly capable in the role throughout the first two episodes. Comparisons to Cate Blanchett’s portrayal are inevitable, but this is a different Galadriel. This is the Galadriel who led the Ñoldor to revolution alongside Feanor, boisterous and unrelenting in her quest… I imagine that by the end of the series, she will embody wisdom more than passion, and I can’t wait to see Clark transform the character.”

Helen O’Hara (Empire) explained: “Here, Galadriel is young and fiery, with superiors who try to rein her in. Grieving a brother lost in the Elvish wars against the great enemy Morgoth, she has vowed to continue his battle against Morgoth’s disciple Sauron — but that dark power has vanished without trace. Clark is simply sensational in the role, with every bit of the force of will that Blanchett had but a little less self-assurance at this earlier age.”

And Julian Roman (Movie Web) stated: “They nailed the casting of Galadriel. Morfydd Clark is fantastic as a nascent, headstrong version of a revered character. I have been hooked.”

But while Clark has been lauded for her performance, the show in general hasn’t enjoyed the same level of fanfare. Some loved it while others weren’t so keen and the release of “House of the Dragon” around the same time “The Rings of Power” was streaming on Prime Video didn’t help. Comparisons were inevitable. “The House of the Dragon” has a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while “The Rings of Power” has an 83% critics and a shocking 38% audience score on the same site. Plus, we predict that “House of the Dragon” will earn a nomination for Best Drama Series — we don’t think “The Rings of Power” will do the same. This may all sound quite Mount Doom and gloom but it could actually play into Clark’s hands.

Clark could join a list of actresses who earned a Best Drama Actress Emmy nomination for shows that voters were otherwise indifferent to. Taraji P. Henson was nominated for the debut season of “Empire” in 2015 (losing to Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”). That show only earned two other Emmy bids — both for costuming. In 2014, Lizzy Caplan was nominated for the first season of “Masters of Sex,” which wasn’t nominated for Best Drama Series and only reaped four other Emmy bids — two for guest actors (Beau Bridges and Allison Janney, who won), one for title design, and one for art direction. Caplan lost to Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”). And in 2013, Vera Farmiga was nominated for the first season of “Bates Motel” (losing to Claire Danes for “Homeland”). That was the sole nomination “Bates Motel” received that year.

So, there is a track record at the Emmys of actresses in this category becoming the sole awards focus for a show that may struggle in other categories. Actresses who star in more popular shows may not stand out as much as Clark does in hers. For example, Emma D’Arcy isn’t the only actor getting attention in “House of the Dragon” — voters may be distracted by the number of names on the ballot for that show and miss off D’Arcy. The same goes for Sarah Snook and “Succession” and Melanie Lynskey and “Yellowjackets,” while Bella Ramsey could be overshadowed by man-of-the-moment Pedro Pascal and the overwhelming love “The Last of Us” is receiving in general. That could leave a crack in the door that Clark could slip through.

What may give Clark an extra edge, however, is the fact that she is something of a critics darling already thanks to her turn in “Saint Maud,” which earned a cult following and hasn’t been forgotten by those who love it. She earned a BIFA nomination and a BAFTA Rising Star nomination for that performance, while she earned a Critics Choice Television Awards nomination for “The Rings of Power,” so there is some awards credential there for Clark. The door isn’t shut entirely.

Currently, Clark is outside of our predicted six: Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Snook (“Succession”) Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), and, in pole position, Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”). Plus, there are several other actresses who are outside of the top six but also ahead of Clark, including Helen Mirren (“1923”), Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), and Juliette Lewis and Sophie Nelisse (both “Yellowjackets”).

