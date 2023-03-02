The Roys prepare for a ‘knife fight’ in ‘Succession’ Season 4 trailer [Watch]

“Succession,” HBO’s Emmy-winning dysfunctional family dramedy, returns for its fourth and final season on March 26. As the saga of the furious fighting Roys comes to a close, we will finally find out who will win a kiss from daddy. HBO released the official trailer for Season 4 on Thursday.

The trailer finds the Roy family civil war growing increasingly intense, as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) prepares to sell Waystar Royco, his company, and his legacy, to tech billionaire Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård), cutting his children out of the deal. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), and their allies are on one side, while Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) are sticking with Logan. Roman (Kieran Culkin) is caught in the middle, as his father tries to sweet-talk him back into the fold.

As you would expect, the trailer is packed full of withering insults, the worst of all being Logan appearing to tell Kendall, Shiv, and, Connor (Alan Ruck), “I love you, but you are not serious people.”

And in an exchange that feels true to life, considering what we know about Jeremy Strong’s personality and relationship with his co-stars, Kendall tells his siblings, “In Buddhism, sometimes your greatest tormentor can also be your greatest teacher,” after their father screws them over once again.

“Hey Buddha, nice Tom Fords,” Roman snarks in response.

“Succession” won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for its second and third seasons and is sitting at 4/1 odds in Gold Derby’s combined predictions to win again for Season 4. Creator Jesse Armstrong’s series has won 13 Emmys total from 48 nominations.

The 10-episode fourth and final season premieres Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

