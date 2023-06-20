‘The Simpsons’ and its remarkable Emmy animation dominance over three decades continues to be taken for granted

With each passing year, the performance of “The Simpsons” in the best animated program category grows more amazing. It’s contending again with a “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episode this year, one of 33 shows on the ballot hoping for nomination. And given its past track record, you have to think its chances are pretty good.

The numbers, after all, don’t lie and tell a remarkable story.

Consider:

“The Simpsons” has received 30 nominations in the animated series category over the course of its lifetime. It’s been around so long that the category itself has evolved from being dubbed “animated program one hour or less” to “animated program less than one hour” to just plain “animated program.”