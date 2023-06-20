‘The Simpsons’ and its remarkable Emmy animation dominance over three decades continues to be taken for granted

Courtesy of Fox
With each passing year, the performance of “The Simpsons” in the best animated program category grows more amazing. It’s contending again with a “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episode this year, one of 33 shows on the ballot hoping for nomination. And given its past track record, you have to think its chances are pretty good.
The numbers, after all, don’t lie and tell a remarkable story.
Consider:
- “The Simpsons” has received 30 nominations in the animated series category over the course of its lifetime. It’s been around so long that the category itself has evolved from being dubbed “animated program one hour or less” to “animated program less than one hour” to just plain “animated program.”
- Only three times in its 33 years of Emmy contention (since 1990) has “The Simpsons” failed to generate an animated series nomination: 1993, 1994 and 2014. The only time in the past 28 years that the series has failed to garner a category nom was ’94.
- The show has won 35 Emmys all told and 11 for top animated program. The 11 is more than double the total of its nearest animated pursuer: “South Park,” with five (including one in the “longer than an hour” category). The other multiple winners are “Garfield Animated Specials” (four) and four ties at two: “Star Wars: Clone Wars,” “Rick and Morty,” “Futurama” and “Bob’s Burgers.” “The Simpsons,” “South Park,” “”Bob’s Burgers” and “Rick and Morty” all are in contention for noms again this time.
- If “The Simpsons” scores another nomination in the animated series category, it will be its ninth straight year. But it’s also won only once in the past 14 years, so some might say it’s overdue.