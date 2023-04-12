‘The Sympathizer’ trailer: Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple roles in Park Chan-wook’s HBO limited series [Watch]

HBO debuted the first trailer for “The Sympathizer,” a new limited series from acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-wook that the network will debut in 2024.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the show “is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States,” per a logline provided by HBO.

Hoa Xuande plays the lead role, with Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh providing support. Robert Downey Jr., an executive producer on the project, plays multiple supporting parts in the project as teased in the trailer.

“Working with Robert — he’s such an amazing actor and such an energetic man and a joy to be around. It’s been really great to be working with him,” Park said in an interview last year with Variety. “Also, Robert’s wife Susan [Downey, an executive producer] is such an intelligent woman and a smart producer. It’s been great to work with her and she’s been a tremendous help to me.”

Park will direct three episodes of “The Sympathizer.” The other directors are Fernando Meirelles (Episode 4) and Marc Munden (Episodes 5-7). Don McKellar wrote the show with Park and is also among the executive producers. Other executive producers in addition to those mentioned above include A24, Amanda Burrell for Team Downey, Kim Ly, Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media, executive producer Ron Schmidt, executive producer and author of book, Viet Thanh Nguyen, and executive producer Jisun Back for Moho Film. Writers include Mark Richard, Naomi Iizuka, Maegan Houang, Anchuli Felicia King, and Tea Ho.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions