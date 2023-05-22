After months of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and playoffs, the sun is about to set on the 23rd season of “The Voice.” NBC’s two-night season finale is scheduled to air on May 22 (performances) and May 23 (results). Only five artists remain in the running to be named the champion of this Fall 2023 cycle: two on Team Blake Shelton (Grace West and Noivas), and one each on Team Kelly Clarkson (D.Smooth), Team Niall Horan (Gina Miles) and Team Chance the Rapper (Sorelle).

Gold Derby opened its predictions center at the start of the live shows, so you’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for “The Voice” finale predictions. Who will win Season 23? Here are our current racetrack odds:

1. Grace West — 8/15 odds

2. Noivas — 4/1 odds

3. Sorelle — 13/1 odds

4. Gina Miles — 20/1 odds

5. D.Smooth — 42/1 odds

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Of this group of finalists, only Noivas received a four chair-turn during the blind auditions. He initially joined Team Chance, but when he was let go in the battles, Team Blake swooped in to steal him for his team. All of the other artists (Grace, Sorelle, Gina and D.Smooth) entered the competition with two chair-turns, and none were ever in real danger of being eliminated by their original coaches.

Note that if Grace or Noivas ultimately triumphs for Team Blake, that would be the country coach’s overall 10th winner on his farewell season. Meanwhile, Kelly is looking for her fifth total victory in D.Smooth. Since Chance and Niall are both new to the reality TV show, they would be first-time champions if Sorelle or Gina prevails, respectively.

In addition to the five current coaches and their artists, other celebrities looking to make special appearances during “The Voice” finale are: former coaches Adam Levine, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Usher and Pharrell Williams, past mentor Dolly Parton, and performers Lewis Capaldi, Alex Newell, CeeLo Green, Diplo & Lily Rose, Maroon 5 and Toosii.

SEE ‘The Voice’: How to vote for YOUR favorite

Here’s a closer look at “The Voice” Season 23 finalists, presented in order of their winning odds:

Grace West

Age: 19

Hometown: Canton, MI

Resident: Nashville, TN

Blind Audition Song: “Maybe It Was Memphis”

Battle Song: “I Told You So”

Knockout Song: “Here You Come Again”

Playoff Song: “Love Is Alive”

Semi-Finals Song: “‘Til I Can Make It on My Own”

Noivas

Age: 30

Hometown: Jasper, TX

Resident: Hutto, TX

Blind Audition Song: “A Change Is Gonna Come”

Battle Song: “Jealous Guy”

Knockout Song: “I Put a Spell on You”

Playoff Song: “Come Together”

Semi-Finals Song: “Skyfall”

Sorelle

Ages: 15, 20, 21

Hometown: Lexington, OH

Resident: Lexington, OH

Blind Audition Song: “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy”

Battle Song: “Someone like You”

Knockout Song: “Blame It on the Boogie”

Playoff Song: “Something’s Got a Hold on Me”

Semi-Finals Song: “Fallin'”

Gina Miles

Age: 18

Hometown: Paxton, IL

Resident: Sacramento, CA

Blind Audition Song: “The One That Got Away”

Battle Song: “Skinny Love”

Knockout Song: “Somebody That I Used to Know”

Playoff Song: “Wicked Game”

Semi-Finals Song: “All I Want”

D.Smooth

Age: 25

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Resident: Montgomery, AL

Blind Audition Song: “Perfect”

Battle Song: “Unaware”

Knockout Song: None

Playoff Song: “Location”

Semi-Finals Song: “Thinking Out Loud”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions