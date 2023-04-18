‘The Voice’ Knockouts (Week 1): Who was most robbed? [POLL]

“The Voice” Knockouts (Week 1) aired Monday, April 17 on NBC, with 12 artists competing to earn a spot in the live playoffs. The six singers who won their match-ups were NOIVAS, ALI, Gina Miles, Ray Uriel, Kylee Dayne and Cait Martin, and two more — Tasha Jessen and Kala Banham — were stolen by rival coaches. That meant four contestants were eliminated from the reality TV competition: Marcos Covos of Team Kelly Clarkson, Kate Cosentino of Team Niall Horan, NariYella of Team Chance the Rapper, and Walker Wilson of Team Blake Shelton.

Of this unfortunate group of ousted artists, who do YOU think was most robbed? Vote in our “The Voice” Knockouts (Week 1) poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Marcos Covos (age 30) from Odessa, Texas sang “Tú, sólo tú” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Kelly and Blake, joining Team Kelly. Marcos later won his battle of “I Could Fall in Love” against trio Sheer Element. In the knockouts, Marcos performed “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” but lost to ALI.

Kate Cosentino (age 23) from Kansas City, Missouri sang “I Say a Little Prayer” during the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Niall, Kelly and Chance, joining Team Niall. Kate later won her battle of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” against Tiana Goss. In the knockouts, Kate performed “Call Me,” but lost to Gina Miles.

NariYella (age 20) from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania sang “One Night Only” during the blind auditions and was a four-chair turn, joining Team Chance. NariYella later won her battle of “I Want You Around” against Chloe Abbott. In the knockouts, NariYella performed “Bust Your Windows,” but lost to Ray Uriel.

Walker Wilson (age 24) from Alcoa, Tennessee sang “Hurricane” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn thanks to Team Blake. Walker later won his battle of “Here Without You” against Kason Lester. In the knockouts, Walker performed “I Ain’t Living Long Like This,” but lost to Kylee Dayne.

