‘The Voice’ Knockouts (Week 2): Which eliminated artist was most robbed? [POLL]

“The Voice” Knockouts (Week 2) aired Monday, April 24 on NBC, with 12 artists competing to earn a spot in the Season 23 playoffs. The six singers who won their match-ups were Michael B., Jamar Langley, Grace West, Ross Clayton, Sorelle and Holly Brand, and two more — Neil Salsich and Rachel Christine — were stolen by rival coaches. That meant four contestants were ousted from the reality TV competition: EJ Michels and Jerome Godwin III of Team Niall Horan, and Magnus and Tiana Goss of Team Chance the Rapper.

Of this unfortunate group of eliminated artists, who do YOU think was most robbed? Vote in our “The Voice” Knockouts (Week 2) poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE All 16 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

EJ Michels (age 31) from Draper, Utah sang “Easy on Me” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Blake and Chance, joining Team Blake. EJ later lost his battle of “The Tracks of My Tears” against Tasha Jessen, where he was stolen by Team Niall. In the knockouts, EJ performed “Trip Switch,” but lost to Michael B.

Jerome Godwin III (age 20) from Ashford, Alabama sang “pov” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Niall and Kelly, joining Team Niall. Jerome later won his battle of “Like I Can” against Talia Smith. In the knockouts, Jerome performed “Someone You Loved,” but lost to Ross Clayton.

Magnus (age 25) from Virginia Beach, Virginia sang “Sara Smile” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Chance. Magnus later won his battle of “Your Song” against Alyssa Lazar. In the knockouts, Magnus performed “Ordinary People,” but lost to Jamar Langley.

Tiana Goss (age 29) from Los Angeles, California sang “Emotion” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Niall. Tiana later lost her battle of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” against Kate Cosentino, where she was stolen by Team Chance. In the knockouts, Tiana performed “God is a woman,” but lost to Sorelle.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions