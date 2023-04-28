‘The Voice’ fans say Magnus and EJ Michels were most robbed in this week’s knockouts [POLL RESULTS]

Monday night on “The Voice,” four aspiring artists were eliminated during Knockouts (Week 2): EJ Michels and Jerome Godwin III of Team Niall Horan, and Magnus and Tiana Goss of Team Chance the Rapper. Gold Derby conducted a poll asking which of these ousted contestants was most robbed this week, and the results are virtually tied between Magnus at 34% and EJ at 32%. Jerome comes in third place at 18%, with Tiana rounding out the list at 16%. Do you agree or disagree with these poll results? Give us your take down in the comments section.

Their eliminations left exactly 20 singers still in Season 23, five from each team. They are: Holly Brand, D.Smooth, Cait Martin, ALI and Neil Salsich from Team Kelly Clarkson; Grace West, Kylee Dayne, Mary Kate Connor, NOIVAS and Rachel Christine from Team Blake Shelton; Sorelle, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Ray Uriel and Kala Banham from Team Chance the Rapper; and Ross Clayton, Michael B., Ryley Tate Wilson, Gina Miles and Tasha Jessen from Team Niall Horan.

Unlike past seasons, the upcoming Playoffs have been pre-recorded and will not air live on NBC. During this round, each coach will pick two people that they want to advance to the live semi-finals. That will create a Top 8, at which point the show will go live and America will get to vote for the first time.

Magnus (age 25) from Virginia Beach, Virginia sang “Sara Smile” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Chance. Magnus later won his battle of “Your Song” against Alyssa Lazar. In the knockouts, Magnus performed “Ordinary People,” but lost to Jamar Langley.

EJ Michels (age 31) from Draper, Utah sang “Easy on Me” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Blake and Chance, joining Team Blake. EJ later lost his battle of “The Tracks of My Tears” against Tasha Jessen, where he was stolen by Team Niall. In the knockouts, EJ performed “Trip Switch,” but lost to Michael B.

Jerome Godwin III (age 20) from Ashford, Alabama sang “pov” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Niall and Kelly, joining Team Niall. Jerome later won his battle of “Like I Can” against Talia Smith. In the knockouts, Jerome performed “Someone You Loved,” but lost to Ross Clayton.

Tiana Goss (age 29) from Los Angeles, California sang “Emotion” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Niall. Tiana later lost her battle of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” against Kate Cosentino, where she was stolen by Team Chance. In the knockouts, Tiana performed “God is a woman,” but lost to Sorelle.

