‘The Voice’ shocker: Niall Horan’s artist Gina Miles defeats Blake Shelton on his last episode

If you went into the May 23 finale of “The Voice” thinking that Blake Shelton had his 10th and final victory in the bag, you’d be dead wrong. (See the updated “The Voice” winners list.)

The country superstar, who bid adieu to NBC’s reality TV show on Tuesday night after 23 consecutive seasons, had two artists in the finale but they finished in second place (Grace West) and fifth place (Noivas). The winner, by one of the closest margins ever, turned out to be Gina Miles, who was coached by first-timer Niall Horan. The other two finalists were D.Smooth of Team Kelly Clarkson in third place and Sorelle of Team Chance the Rapper in fourth place.

Blake’s final episode turned out to be a tribute to his many seasons as a coach. Several of his past winners and team members took part in the two-hour proceedings. In addition, original coaches Adam Levine and CeeLo Green performed on the big stage, and former coaches like Kelly, Niall, Chance, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus delivered taped messages.

Longtime host Carson Daly announced that a permanent tribute to Blake would now reside in “The Voice” studio at Universal, a denim jacket with pink font highlighting all of his former championships as a coach. As a recap, Blake previously won nine times on the show: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18), Cam Anthony (Season 20) and Bryce Leatherwood (Season 22).

Season 23 may be in the rear-view mirror, but NBC is already gearing up for its 24th cycle, due out this fall. Reigning champion Niall Horan will return to his chair, and he’ll be joined by first-time coach (and frequent mentor) Reba McEntire, plus returnees John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

The 23rd “The Voice” champion, Gina Miles, is an 18-year-old pop singer from Sacramento, CA. According to Gold Derby’s odds, she was in third place to win the show with 15/2 odds. Here is a refresher on Gina’s song list, followed by her official NBC bio:

Blind Audition Song: “The One That Got Away”

Battle Song: “Skinny Love”

Knockout Song: “Somebody That I Used to Know”

Playoff Song: “Wicked Game”

Semi-Finals Song: “All I Want”

Finals Song (Up-Tempo): “Style”

Finals Song (Ballad): “Nothing Compares 2 U”

“It was impossible for Gina not to be involved in music growing up with a single dad who DJ’d every weekend. When she turned 14, she asked him if she could be more involved in his gigs and would help him set up his equipment. Gina always felt that she wanted to be somewhere bigger than her small Illinois town and performing became a way for her to stand out. Throughout high school she realized she wanted to pursue music more seriously. With her father and stepmother’s support, she decided to move in with her aunt in Sacramento. The transition to a big city was very intimidating at first, but she now feels more comfortable. She was shot as a mystery.”