‘The Voice’ Playoffs (Week 1): Who was unjustly eliminated from Team Blake and Team Chance? [POLL]

“The Voice” Playoffs (Week 1) aired Monday, May 1 on NBC, with Team Blake Shelton and Team Chance the Rapper competing to make it into the live semi-finals. After each team of five sang in front of the studio audience, their coach had to save just two of them, which meant the other three singers were eliminated.

To recap, Blake saved Grace West and NOIVAS, and he sent home Rachel Christine, Kylee Dayne and Mary Kate Connor. And Chance kept Ray Uriel and Sorelle, and he said goodbye to Kala Banham, Jamar Langley and Manasseh Samone.

Of this unfortunate group of six artists, who do YOU think was unjustly eliminated? Vote in our “The Voice” Playoffs (Week 1) poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Rachel Christine (age 22) from Delavan, Wisconsin sang “Uninvited” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Kelly Clarkson. Rachel later won her battle of “Light On” against JB Somers. In the knockouts, Rachel performed “Rhiannon” but lost to Holly Brand, where she was stolen by Team Blake. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “The Only Exception.”

Kylee Dayne (age 19) from Carrollton, Texas sang “Fallingwater” during the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Blake, Niall Horan and Chance, joining Team Blake. Kylee later won her battle of “Anti-Hero” against Mary Kate Connor. In the knockouts, Kylee performed “All by Myself” and won against Walker Wilson. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “Flowers.”

Mary Kate Connor (age 17) from Ashburn, Virginia sang “Stars” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Blake and Kelly, joining Team Blake. Mary Kate later earned the Playoff Pass in the battles when she sang “Anti-Hero” against Kylee Dayne. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “If I Die Young.”

Kala Banham (age 24) from Windermere, Florida sang “Both Sides, Now” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Kelly (who was blocked) and Niall, joining Team Niall. Kala later lost her battle of “Skinny Love” against Gina Miles, where she was stolen by Team Kelly. In the knockouts, Kala performed “Iris” but lost to Cait Martin, where she was stolen by Team Chance. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “My Funny Valentine.”

Jamar Langley (age 36) from Andrews, South Carolina sang “Try Me” during the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Chance and Blake, joining Team Chance. Jamar later won his battle of “Gravity” against Mariah Kalia. In the knockouts, Jamar performed “Cruisin'” and won against Magnus. His Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “The Thrill Is Gone.”

Manasseh Samone (age 22) from Dallas, Texas sang “Rise Up” during the blind auditions and was a one-chair turn for Team Chance. Manasseh later earned the Playoff Pass in the battles when she sang “Someone like You” against Sorelle. Her Top 20 performance in the playoffs was “Speak the Name.”

